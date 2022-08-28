After Indian food, if there's one cuisine that we have adopted as our own is Chinese. After winning hearts in Kolkata and Bengaluru, the popular Chinese restaurant chain- Chowman has now stepped its foot in Delhi with its first two outlets in East of Kailash & Noida. Chowman is credited for bringing the authentic Asian flavours from China to our country. Embraced with a cosy set up emulating fine arts and decors imported from China, Chowman is offering the perfect ethos of ancient rustic China. The dine in outlets also has the Chowman's signature decor with red and black colour scheme surrounded by low lighting along with the bronze Buddha statute, pots and bells are thoughtfully put together for a soothing ambiance.





With over 600 + items, handpicked and reinvented from the land of Orients, there is something for everyone in the menu. Chowman offers a lavish spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to match every taste bud.

I happened to visit the Chowman outlet in East Of Kailash for a nice Chinese dinner. I started my meal with Tom Yum Chicken Soup and it was heavenly. With the perfect blend of refreshing flavours, it was the perfect dish to work up my appetite for more. For Starters, I has Chilli Chicken and BBQ Smoked Fish - both were alright in taste but Pepper Garlic Prawns were simply superb. The prawns were cooked just perfectly and the sharp flavour of garlic complemented them well.

Next I has Fish In Ouster Sauce and Chicken In Black Bean Sauce paired with Chowman's Special Noodles and Fried Rice. While the noodles and fried rice were great in taste, I felt the Fish and Chicken were a bit too heavy. However, the flavours were right.





I recommend picking Darsaan with ice cream for dessert. The crispy fried sweet noodles paired with chilled ice cream is a drool-worthy delight.

Overall, I had a good experience in Chowman. Those who like their Chinese food to be fulfilling, will like this restaurant.





Cost for Two: 899/- + taxes (approx.)

Timing: 12 Noon - 10:30 PM

