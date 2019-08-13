Review: Diva Spiced Moves To A New Location With A Delicious Upgrade To Their Menu

Highlights Diva Spiced has re-opened recently at Greater Kailash 1, N Block Market

The restaurant is designed around the concept of 'relaxed fine dine'

Diva Spiced is eclectic to say the least, be it is music, space or menu

For almost two decades, Diva at Greater Kailash 2 has been a firm favourite Italian restaurant in Delhi. Designed around Italian fine-dine-style food, Diva continues to offer some of its classics that regulars still relish even after so many years. Prompted by the success of the restaurant, Chef Ritu Dalmia is all set to re-launch Diva Spiced, a perfect blend of modern Asian dishes along with some regional Indian flavours. Diva Spiced, a standalone brand of the legacy restaurant, has re-opened recently at Greater Kailash 1 and has been vying for the laurels as a destination for good quality Asian and Indian food, serving local residents, expats as well as group of friends and family.





The Ambience

The restaurant is designed around the concept of 'relaxed fine dine'. Diva Spiced has a calm, plush and modern vibe. But along with the modern ambience, the restaurant maintains a few homely elements like leather-cushioned wooden chair, pretty floral wallpaper and hanging lamp shades. While it's not a new concept, we like how these little things allow you to have a cosy meal. The restaurant is eclectic to say the least, be it is the music, space or menu. We are going to talk about the latter in much more detail.





Diva Spiced





Food And Drinks

The menu at Diva Spiced is an interesting mix of modern Asian and Indian dishes. There are dim sums (of course), baos, salads, noodles, bowl meas, desserts and much more. Here are some of the things we recommend on the menu:





Dimsums: We tried all the dim sums from the menu: Chinese Greens, Water Chestnuts & Sesame; Pumpkin, Mixed Mushrooms & Truffle Oil; Chicken, Basil & Ginger; and Prawns & Kasundi. Our favourites were the Prawns & Kasundi and Pumpkin, Mixed Mushroom dim sums - these crystal dumplings had a beautiful fragrant/pungent flavour and the stuffing inside was fresh and juicy and much better than what quite a few pricy restaurants serve these days.





Chicken, Basil & Ginger Dimsum





Salads: Avocado, Raw Mango & Kale with Sweet Chilli & Sriracha dressing - delicious and addictive - is a must-try! Dominated by avocado from the top, the salad had grated raw mango, mixed with sweet chilli and sriracha sauce.





Avocado, Raw Mango & Kale with Sweet Chilli & Sriracha dressing





Baos: Usually a bao looks or tastes less-appetising because either the filling (stuffing) is too dry or when there are not enough veggies/meat inside or when the stuffing is dripping out of the bao. These three things, in our opinion, make or break the deal. Here, the ratio of stuffing was perfect and it worked well for us. They were soft, warm bread stuffed with good quantity of chunky meat. We recommend Chicken Cotaletta, Wasabi Mayo, and Panko crusted Eggplant.





Small Plates: This section has a mix of both Asian and Indian option. As soon as we saw Kadhi Samosa on the list, we knew that it is going to take us to a little nostalgia trip. Good old comfortable flavours, kadhi samosa was the stellar dish of the day. And even the chef recommends it! The next we tried was Chicken Satay with tomato peanut sauce. The chicken chunks were juicy and flavourful but the tomato peanut sauce was quite overpowering.





Kadhi Samosa





Large Plates: A complete meal, Khao Suey (Indo-Burmese one bowl meal) is a simple noodle curry/soup, served with nuts and chillis. Soupy with a resounding slurp, each bit was soaked in flavour. If you want to conclude your meal with a main meal, then try this one You will not be disappointed.





Khao Suey





Desserts: We had Chocolate Mousse with salted Caramel & Matcha Meringue, which could put any famous chocolate brands to shame.





The portion sizes at Diva Spiced are good, and serve two people. You can pick a lot from the menu without burning a hole in your pocket. And above all, they serve some really good, comfort food that you want to enjoy with friends or family over a relaxed afternoon or evening.







Where: N6, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Price: INR 2,000 exclusive taxes







