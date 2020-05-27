Lockdown Tips: 7 Tips To Keep In Mind While Buying Vegetables

Highlights Fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly washed before consumption

It is a good idea to clean your bags too before store trips

Do not wash your vegetables in soap water

In this peculiar time, where the world is grappling with the novel Coronavirus and is faced with new challenges everyday; all we can do is take precautions. Until there is a legitimate vaccine, we have to practice best hygiene and safety measures to keep infection at bay. By now, all of us are aware of the importance of social distancing, but there are time we have to step out of house for essentials like grocery, vegetables and milk.





Here are some tips that you could practice to ensure maximum protection and avoid germs:

1. If you are carrying re-usable bags, make sure you clean them before making store trips. As you would be sneaking your fresh veggies and groceries in that bag, it is a good idea to clean the bags in regular intervals.





2. Try to leave your bags outside, and take out the items inside using your hand. Find fixed spot(s) at home where you would want to remove the veggies and keep.





Lockdown guide: It is of utmost necessity to take all precautions during this sensitive time

3. Make sure you wash and wipe down items that you have bought. And no, you need not do that in soap water, or use alcohol-based wipes. You can wash it clean in regular, running water. You can also dunk them in a vessel full of water, rinse the veggies thoroughly before use.





4. Make sure you have cleaned your hands well with soap and water in advance. "Use a clean vegetable brush to scrub firm produce such as melons and cucumbers," recommends FDA.





5. Try your best to maintain six-feet distance from other customers in the market.





6. It is a good idea to go to stores as early in the morning, that is when the stores are likely to be the cleanest and empty.





7. Keep your visits short and plan ahead all that you need in advance, do not venture out in groups.





Keep a sanitiser with you, you can use it after you have touched surfaces like shopping carts, payment machines or plastic bags.







