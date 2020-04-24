Lockdown Recipes: 7 Ways To Innovate With Canned And Boxed Foods In Your Cooking

Highlights Canned foods and boxed meals are commonplace during lockdown

We explore some interesting recipe ideas with these canned goods

They use the canned meals as ingredients to make something new

Canned and boxed meals that are ready to cook often come in handy during lockdown days. They are complete meals within themselves that can be instantly prepared by just adding water or heating it up. Whether you're in the mood for something light, or a delicious dessert - you can actually make it entirely with canned food. The only drawback of this is that canned food tends to get monotonous at times, with repetition of the same recipes again and again. This can be quite worrisome - but not if he have some delicious ways to innovate and recreate simple canned and boxed foods!





A simple tin of canned beans, a box of Mac and Cheese or even a packet of cake mix can be used to make a number of dishes. This gives them a distinct flavour which is a class apart from what they were originally intended to be. The nature of original dish is retained, and used to give shape to unique preparations that can be had as an appetiser, a main course or even as dessert.





Here Are 7 Ways To Innovative Use Canned And Boxed Foods In Your Cooking:

1. Bean Salad





Made with canned beans and a number of chopped vegetables, this salad recipe is absolutely delicious.





2. Spaghetti And Lentils

Who doesn't love spaghetti? Your favourite Italian dish made with high-protein canned lentils becomes super healthy too!





Spaghetti can be combined with lentils to make a wholesome meal.

3. Tuna Mac





Mac 'N' Cheese is one of the most popular boxed items sold. Make it interesting with an addition of Tuna or any of your favourite meats to give it a decadent edge.





4. Shakshuka





This Mediterranean recipe is a good way to use canned tomatoes. Combine it with beans or potatoes, spices and eggs to make a hearty meal. Canned soup or readymade soup powder can also be used in this recipe.





Shakshouka is truly comforting for the Indian palate.

5. Bean and Rice Burritos





Mexican food uses a lot of beans, and a classic Burrito recipe is the perfect way to go. You can make it with canned beans, adding cheese spices and lime juice!





6. Lemon Peach Cake





Canned fruits can be used in a number of desserts, such as this delightful lemon peach cake made with canned peaches, butter and yellow cake mix.





Desserts can be created with canned peaches.

7. Pumpkin Cake





If peaches aren't your take, you can also make Pumpkin cake with canned pumpkin, vanilla and cinnamon. This dessert is a treat for every age group!





With a little bit of creativity and imagination, you can transform any dish that you put your mind to.





Happy cooking!









