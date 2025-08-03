Most of us grew up dodging lauki (ghiya or bottle gourd) at the dinner table. Why would anybody want to eat it? No taste, no fun, extremely healthy and boring. We would rather stay hungry than eat that lauki sabzi. On the other hand, moms are always trying to feed their kids healthy and nutritious food, and so lauki makes complete sense. So, what if there is a way to turn this most dull sabzi into something you'd actually crave? The answer is momos, yes, lauki momos.





Momos prepared using lauki are actually more authentic than the greasy, overstuffed versions we often find on city streets. In the hill towns of Dehradun and Darjeeling, momos aren't just snacks, they're part of everyday home cooking. Over there, hardly anyone uses cabbage in momos stuffing. Instead, they use grated bottle gourd along with a few simple ingredients to prepare these fabulous and comforting momos.





Chef Neha Deepak Shah recently brought this regional gem into the spotlight with a now-viral Instagram reel, and the internet can't get enough. This healthy twist on momos has already been viewed 900K times.

Why You'll Love Lauki Momos

If you grew up hating lauki (bottle gourd), this dish might just flip the narrative. As chef Neha jokes in her viral reel, "Mumma ne lauki agar aise khilayi hoti toh aaj mera lauki ke saath love affair hota! Faltu hi lauki ko badnaam kiya maine."





This humble vegetable, when prepared the pahadi way, becomes the star of a juicy, delicate momo. The real charm lies in the simplicity of ingredients and a technique that preserves the natural taste and moisture.





Also Read:7 Signs You Are The Biggest Momo Lover Ever

A Regional Favourite From The Hills

In Dehradun and parts of the North-East like Darjeeling and Kalimpong, momos aren't made with cabbage. Instead, locals prefer grated lauki or squash, lightly seasoned and steamed to perfection. The filling is not even sautéed in general; it is just mixed raw, squeezed of excess water, and stuffed into thin wrappers. This makes the momos juicier and softer, with no oily aftertaste.

How To Make Dehradun-Style Lauki Momos At Home

Start by peeling and grating a medium-sized lauki (bottle gourd). Lightly squeeze out the excess moisture, but don't overdo it, as you want the filling to stay juicy.





Next, finely chop a small onion and a green chilli, and mix them into the lauki along with a teaspoon of grated ginger and a teaspoon of crushed garlic. Add a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of oil. You can also mix in some crumbled paneer, although it's completely optional.





Also Read:5 Types Of Momos You Can Easily Make At Home





Give everything a good mix and set it aside. You can sauté the mixture or use the filling directly. If you are cooking it, make sure the mixture is cool before stuffing, as a warm filling can break the thin wrappers.





Roll out your momo dough into very thin circles, place a spoonful of the filling in the centre, and seal carefully. Preheat your steamer and steam the momos on high heat for about 7-8 minutes until they're cooked through.

Serve It Right With Green Chutney

These momos are not served with the popular spicy red chutney. Traditionally, these are paired with a fresh green chutney made with coriander and tomato. The chutney adds a zesty contrast to the mellow flavour of the filling.





With minimal oil, fresh ingredients, and a recipe that's been tried and loved in the hill regions of India, these momos are as comforting as they are clean. If you're someone who loves momos but wants to make better choices, these lauki momos might just be your new favourite thing. Try them once, even your mom won't say no.