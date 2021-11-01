Are you looking for a cosy place filled with lively interiors, good music, welcoming staff and delicious food?! Well, if you are, then you are in luck as we found just a café that offers it all! Nestled in the middle of Janakpuri, Delhi stands the cosy little café by the name of Two Pots Kitchen that offers you a range of dishes to choose from and devour it at any time. Whether you are in the mood to have something light, or continental, Chinese, or just have a fulfilling drink or yummy desserts, Two Pots Kitchen has everything you are looking for!





According to the owner, Mr. Sameer Chhabra, the café which started with a simple idea of baking has now turned into "one of the favourite eateries where people across from Janakpuri and West Delhi visit ." The owner also said that "we believe in giving our best to the customers, we are always here for them whenever they are hungry or want a place to relax. Here, we have finalised our menu by trying out dishes from different chefs and deciding upon the best."





So, to try the taste offered by this café, we went and tried some of their dishes. And trust us, everything was yummy! Starting with hazelnut coffee, cold coffee and delicious peri-peri fries, which came with a cheesy dip, had a spicy flavour to it that tantalises your taste buds.

Next, we had the crispy vegetable salt and pepper that was fried to perfection and had a light yet flavourful taste. We also had some delicious chilli chicken which was tossed in a fiery sauce and had a succulent texture with a mouth-watering taste. Then, moving on to the Mediterranean dishes, we had a mezze platter that came with three different dips- hummus, shish tawook, tabbouleh and also a pickle.

Lastly, we ended our meal with a decadent chocolate brownie and ice cream!

So, if you also want to have some of that delicious goodness, then visit Two Pots Kitchen in Janakpuri! The place has affordable pricing and is open till late night 4 AM. They even customise your dishes according to your preference!