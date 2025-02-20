Mediterranean food is taking over menus worldwide, and for good reason. These dishes are fresh, flavourful and packed with goodness. From creamy hummus and zesty tzatziki to juicy kebabs and aromatic paella, people just can't get enough of this cuisine. One of the biggest crowd-pleasers? Crispy calamari rings! These golden, crunchy bites, often served with a squeeze of lemon and a side of garlic aioli, are a seafood lover's dream. Once just a popular bar snack, calamari has now become one of the most-loved Mediterranean dishes worldwide.





History of calamari rings:

Calamari rings have been around for centuries, with their roots in Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. Squid has been a staple in coastal diets since ancient times, especially in Greece, Italy and Spain. Fried calamari, as we know it today, became popular in the 1970s when seafood restaurants started serving it as an appetizer. The crispy, golden rings quickly became a hit, and now you can find them in restaurants all over the world. Different cultures add their own twist – some toss them in spicy seasoning, while others serve them with rich sauces.

How To Make Calamari Rings I Calamari Rings Recipe

Calamari rings are a crispy and delicious seafood snack. To prepare this dish, you will need squid rings, tempura batter, refined flour, garlic confit, lemon wedges, Thai chilli sauce and parsley for garnish. Start by cleaning and patting dry the squid rings, then dust them lightly with refined flour to help the batter stick. Prepare the tempura batter, ensuring it's cold for a crispier texture. Heat oil in a pan, dip each squid ring into the batter, and fry in small batches until golden and crispy.





Calamari rings are served in restaurants all over the globe

Fun facts about calamari rings

1. The word "calamari" comes from the Italian word calamaro, which means squid.





2. In Japan, a similar dish called "ika rings" is often served with soy sauce.





3. The secret to perfectly crispy calamari is quick frying at high temperatures.





4. Some people use milk to tenderize the squid before cooking.





5. Fried calamari became a popular bar snack around the world thanks to its perfect pairing with beer.





Nutritional value of calamari rings

While they are delicious, calamari rings do pack in some calories – about 439 Kcal per serving. They are high in protein, making them a good option for those looking to up their intake. However, they also come with a good amount of cholesterol, so moderation is key. The dish has fats and carbs, giving you an energy boost, while fibre helps with digestion. It also provides essential minerals like iron for blood health, potassium for muscle function and sodium to keep electrolyte levels balanced.





Excited to try calamari rings? You know how to whet your craving.