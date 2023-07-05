In India, paratha and its variations know no bound. In fact, it is next to impossible to list all the versions at one go as the country is in constant experimentation with the recipe. However, amidst the pool of parathas, there are few that hold a fixed position in all our menus - one such being the delicious cheese paratha. Hot, crispy parathas with block of cheese melting in the mouth, the feeling is beyond satisfaction. If you relate to this feeling, then trust us, you are in for a treat. We got you, not one or two, but three delicious variations of the hearty cheese paratha recipe. Already slurping? Then what are you waiting for? Get set with your cooking arsenal as we are taking you to a gastronomic expedition. Let's get going.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Cheese Paratha: 3-Way Cheese Paratha Recipes:

Recipe 1. How To Make Stuffed Cheese Paratha:

We bet most of you love cheese-burst pizza. Here's a desi version of it, made with paratha. All you need to do is, knead a paratha dough with ajwain, salt and chilli, cut small roundels and roll it flat. Then brush the base with some butter and add generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese right at the centre. Tuck in the edges properly and roll it flat again. Make sure, you do not press it too hard while rolling to prevent the cheese from leaking.

Now that you have it all ready, cook the paratha on tawa, with some butter and enjoy. We love to have this paratha hot, with some ketchup by the side.

Recipe 2. How To Make Chilli Cheese Paratha:

For the ones who enjoy chilli cheese toast, this recipe is a must-try. In fact, you can just replace toast with crispy paratha and rest of the procedure remains just the same. Start with toasting the paratha. Then prepare a mix with grated cheese, garlic powder, chilli flakes and oregano. Spread it all over the paratha and bake on the same tawa on low flame. Close the lid and keep it until the cheese melts. Cut the paratha in four slices and indulge.

Photo Credit: iStock

Recipe 3. How To Make Cheesy Paratha Taco:

For this recipe, you need paratha, some butter, the chilli cheese mix from the above recipe, jalapeno, olives, boiled chicken, or paneer and some sauted vegetables. All you need to do is, make a paratha, spread some butter on it and add all the mentioned ingredients one by one. Fold it from the centre and toast well with butter until the paratha turns crispy. That's it. Enjoy the paratha hot.

Click here for the detailed recipes of 3-way cheese paratha.

Try these recipes today and set a cheesy meal for your friends and family today. And if you have your version of cheese paratha, do not forget to share that with us. Have a great day!