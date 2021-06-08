Summer seasons call for all things cold. All our favourite ice creams, pastries, shakes and other things are to devour in summers. But what really turns our bad summer days into good ones is having a little piece of cake. Don't you think that a small piece of cake can instantly change your mood? A cake filled with layers of mousse and dipped in delicious chocolate with its cold goodness sounds like a blessing on a hot summer day. While we all have our favourite types of cake, we bring you a recipe for this easy and instant 10-minute mango malai cake which you can make from your home ingredients!

Health Benefits Of Mango

Mangoes are known to be rich in nutrients like vitamin C, copper, folate, potassium, riboflavin and magnesium. This fruit also might help you boost your immunity, improve heart health, improve digestion and support eye health.

Recipe Of Mango-Malai Cake

To make this mango malai cake, you would need one cup mango, one and a half cup of milk, three tablespoons of sugar, three tablespoons of corn flour, two tablespoon malai, desiccated coconut powder and biscuits.





Take the mango and roughly cut it, then add it to a blender. Blend it and create a puree. Add milk, sugar, corn starch in a pan- mix this and cook on low flame. Stir this mix vigorously until it thickens. Then add malai and stir it. Throw in half a teaspoon of cardamom powder. Let this mixture cool down for a while. Then add your mango puree to this and mix until they come together.

Take around 15 unflavored biscuits and arrange them in a bowl, then above one layer of the biscuits, put the mango mixture, on top of that add desiccated coconut. Keep repeating this step until all the mango mix is used. For garnish, you can use white chocolate, dry fruits or mango pieces.





