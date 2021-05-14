Let's admit it, most of us haven't baked as many cakes in life, as we have in this ongoing lockdown. Off late, we have also been experimenting with new styles of baking. Did you know, you do not always require an oven or microwave to bake a cake, you can bake a cake on a tawa that too without most of your conventional baking ingredients. This malai cake is so desi and decadent that in one dessert, you will find the goodness of a rasmalai, milk cake, cake and rabri. Intrigued much?

This recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul is ideal for your lockdown cravings. It is easy to make, you do not even need an army of ingredients to make it, and most importantly, it is so quick to put together. Here is what you need to do.





(Also Read: 10 Best Eggless Cake Recipes | Easy Eggless Cake Recipes)





How To Make Malai Cake | Malai Cake Recipe:





1. Take one big bowl and add fresh curd to the bowl.

2. Add sugar powder, followed by the oil of neutral flavour. Mix everything well.

3. Place a sieve on top of the bowl and add maida, followed by baking powder, baking soda. Sieve everything well and mix.

4. Next, add some milk and mix everything until you get a batter of ribbon consistency.

5. Take a heavy bottom pan, grease pan with oil. Place butter paper on the pan (optional). Grease the butter paper.

6. Transfer the batter into the pan. Once done, tap the pan gently once.

7. Place a roti tawa on pan and preheat it.

8. Place the pan with cake batter on the roti tawa, put the lid on top. And on low flame bake the cake for 12-15 minutes.

9.Now prepare the rabri. Add some water to a pan, followed by milk (room temperature). Let it boil and reduce the milk to 60 percent.

10. Add sugar. Scrape sides and mix it into the milk. Now add some saffron (optional).

11. For flavour, add some cardamom powder. Keep mixing. Turn off the heat. Let it cool.

12. Now go back to your cake. Prick it with a toothpick and see if it is completely cooked from inside. Let it cool, and demould.

13. Prick the cake with a fork multiple times. Spread the rabri on top of the cake. Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios.

Your cake is ready. You can watch the detailed recipe here. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.





(Also Read: Lockdown Snack: This Sooji Pakoda Will Go Perfectly With Your 'Shaam Ki Chai' (Watch Recipe Video)













