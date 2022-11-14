Sandwich is one humble dish that is always there for our rescue! Whether we are looking for a snack or a quick meal, the sandwich is perfect for all occasions. You just need to stuff your choice of topping in between two slices of bread and you are good to go. With sandwiches as easy as peanut butter and jelly and as lavish as the chicken sub, we have a wide variety of sandwich recipes that are perfect for all our cravings and desire. Our love for a sandwich has helped us find another delicious recipe that you may want to add to your recipe book and it is called the mushroom sandwich.





Ready in just fifteen minutes, this mushroom sandwich combines the earthy flavours of the mushroom and the creamy texture of the cheese! With the onset of winter, the mushroom season is here and you will find an abundance of mushrooms in your local market. The soft and chewy texture of this vegetable makes it a favourite in cooking all kinds of cuisines, ranging from Indian to Italian and Chinese.





Mushroom Sandwich Recipe: How To Make Mushroom Sandwich

Ingredients:

250-gram mushroom, sliced





1 onion, diced





1 garlic clove, chopped





1 tsp chilli flakes





1 tsp oregano





Salt to taste





Oil





4 slices of bread





1/4 cup mozzarella cheese, grated

Method:

Start by sauteing onions and garlic in oil. Once you can smell the garlicky aroma, add the mushrooms. Fry them till the mushrooms start sweating. Add the salt, chilli flakes and oregano. The mushroom stuffing is ready. Remove the mushroom from the flame and add it to the mozzarella cheese. Mix this well. Layer this mushroom-cheese mixture on the bread and close the sandwich. Grill this sandwich in a grill pan or a sandwich maker. The mushroom sandwich is ready!

Sounds easy, right?! Make this sandwich as a delicious snack or a quick breakfast and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked it!