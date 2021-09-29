South Indian cuisine has a number of dishes that can be found across India, but some delicacies are still unknown. For instance, South Indian snacks! From the crispy, bite-sized punugulu or soft mouthful bondas, there is a treasure trove of delectable delights that are ideal for pairing with your evening tea. And one such snack delicacy from down south that you must try is the delicious maddur vada! Maddur vada, also known as Maddur vade, is a South Indian savoury fritter snack. The snack comes from Maddur, a town in Karnataka's Mandya region, and is most commonly sold as street food.





In this dish, rice flour, semolina and maida flour are mixed with sliced onion, curry leaves, green chillies, grated coconut, cashews ghee, salt, and asafoetida. This snack has a round and flat shape with a crunchy and chewy texture. It is best served with some yummy chutney and chai. This recipe is not only easy to make but also delightful to have! So, without waiting any further, let us check out the recipe for this dish.

How To Make Make Maddur Vada | Maddur Vada Recipe

First, in a bowl, add rice flour, sooji, maida, jeera, salt and heeng. Now add sliced chillies, onions, curry leaves, dhania and ginger. Mix to combine all well. Next, add some hot oil to this. Prepare the semi-soft dough by mixing water. Give them a patty like shape and deep fry.

When it turns golden brown, take them out and serve with chutney and chai!





Watch the full recipe of Maddur Vada here:

















Make this yummy vada recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it.



