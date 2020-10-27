Move Over Potato Chips, Bake These Whole Grain Crackers For Healthy Snacking

Healthy Snacks: These whole-grain crackers are truly delicious.

Weight loss is a journey we all strive towards. Who wouldn't want to shed a couple of kilos and look fit and trim? We try and make our meals healthy and nutritious, eating only home-cooked food and controlling portion size. While eating in moderation, snacking is one area we often neglect. The mid-meal hunger pangs often strike at odd hours and we inevitably reach out for a bag of chips or some other fried snacks. These baked whole-grain crackers are just what you need for a healthy yet satiating snack.





Wholesome and delicious - these whole-grain crackers are a must-have on your weight loss journey. They are made with super healthy ingredients such as whole wheat flour, ground oats and flax seeds. The use of whole grains in these crackers makes them satiating and keeps you full for longer. Further, the use of roasted white sesame seeds and just a hint of spices make this recipe truly a winner.





Whole grain biscuits make for healthy, wholesome snacking.

How To Make Whole Grain Crackers | Whole Grain Crackers Recipe

To begin with, grind oats and flaxseeds to a fine powder. Alternatively, oats flour and flaxseed powder can also be used. Now, mix in the other dry ingredients such as whole wheat, white sesame seeds, red chilli flakes and sea salt. Add oil and make a smooth, consistent dough. Once the batter is kneaded into a ball, flatten it using a rolling pin. Use a cookie cutter to cut out cracker shapes from the dough and then bake in an airtight oven for 20 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Your crackers are ready!





Pair these wonderful whole-grain crackers with a healthy hung curd or mint yogurt dip. You will forget about all other unhealthy snacks in future too! Click here for the step-by-step recipe of whole-grain crackers.













