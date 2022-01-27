Fusion food has become the latest trend! People love to experiment and combine different dishes to create a new one. But certain dishes just aren't meant to combine together; for instance, dosa and ice cream combo seems like a bad idea, doesn't it? But that hasn't stopped street vendors from creating a dish called masala dosa ice cream roll. People can't seem to draw a line on how fusion some dishes should be, and that has resulted in an uproar on the internet. Today, we have found another such confusing fusion dish that is bound to perturb you. An Indore-based street vendor decided to take the beloved Maggi and the breakfast classic paratha to make a fusion dish called Maggi paratha! Take a look:

In the video, we see the man start by making the Maggi. The vegetable Maggi is filled with onions, tomatoes, and peas. The cooked Maggi is then placed inside the rolled dough and sealed, just like aloo is filled in aloo paratha or paneer is filled in paneer paratha. The Maggi-filled paratha is then cooked on a hot tawa. We can see that the Maggi is bursting out of the paratha while being cooked on the tawa. Once it is ready, the paratha is garnished with cheese (It seems like street food is incomplete without adding cheese to any dish). The video was originally shared on Instagram by food blogger Prashant Vijayvargiya. It was then reshared by RJ Rohan. It has garnered 58k views and 2.6k likes.





Paratha and Maggi, both are dishes that are often enjoyed for breakfast; however, people were not amused to see these two classic breakfast dishes become one. However, some people did find this fusion dish appetising. Would you be interested in trying out this dish? Do tell us in the comments section below!