Kolkata has a very rich history of its own, and tramcars play a significant role in it. Tram was a major mode of transportation in 19th century Calcutta (now Kolkata). It started with a horse-pulled tram, then moved on to upgrade itself into the steam tram and later electric tram (the ones we find today on the Kolkata streets). However, with the advancement of technology and fast-paced life, the tram is losing its relevance, with fewer passengers boarding it. To ensure the tram doesn't lose its glory, the West Bengal government has recently taken an initiative to make it more attractive for the tourists and also for the people of Kolkata. According to an ANI report, the state government has refurbished a tram into a restaurant, serving street foods of Kolkata. Sounds exciting, isn't it?

Reportedly, it is a 20-seater restaurant that will serve delicious street foods of Kolkata, Desi Chinese dishes (which finds roots in the city) and more. Stationed at Eco Park in Kolkata's Newtown, the restaurant has been developed by Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA). According to NKDA, they designed the restaurants with various historical elements to give the visitors an Old Kolkata feeling. The dining area includes paintings, cartoons and posters of old Bengali movies on pillars and lamp posts.

A visitor to the restaurant stated, "During my childhood days, I used to insist that my mother allow me to board the tram for fun sake. After sitting inside the tram compartment, it brings back old memories. This is an amazing feeling. It's surreal."





The tramcar restaurant in Kolkata will remain open from 12 pm to 9 pm.















