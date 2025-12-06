There's something undeniably comforting about a steaming bowl of Maggi, and when you add a rich buttery twist with a hint of garlic, it becomes pure magic. Perfect for those lazy weekends when you crave indulgence without spending hours in the kitchen, this recipe is a game-changer. Shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot, it elevates the humble Maggi into a flavour-packed treat that feels both familiar and exciting. The buttery aroma mingling with garlic is enough to make anyone's mouth water. Whether you're curled up with a book or binge-watching your favourite series, this dish promises to be the ultimate cosy companion. Ready to turn your weekend into a delicious affair? Let's dive in!

What Makes Butter Garlic Maggi A Must-Try?

Butter garlic Maggi is the ultimate comfort food with a gourmet twist. The rich, creamy flavour of butter combined with the bold aroma of garlic transforms your regular Maggi into a restaurant-style treat. It's quick, easy and packed with flavours that hit all the right notes, perfect for satisfying sudden cravings or impressing your taste buds.

What Are The Best Garnishes For Butter Garlic Maggi?

The best garnishes for butter garlic Maggi are those that add freshness, texture and a burst of flavour. Freshly chopped spring onions give a crunchy bite, while grated cheese melts beautifully into the hot Maggi, making it rich and creamy. For spice lovers, a sprinkle of chilli flakes or finely chopped fresh chillies adds the perfect kick.

How Can You Make Butter Garlic Maggi Healthier Without Losing Flavour?

Making butter garlic Maggi healthier is easy with a few smart choices. Start by using whole wheat or millet Maggi instead of the regular version to add fibre and nutrients. Reduce the amount of butter and replace half with olive oil for a lighter yet flavourful base. Toss in colourful vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and spinach to boost vitamins and minerals without compromising taste. If you love cheesy Maggi, opt for low-fat cheese for a healthier twist.

Tips To Make Perfect Butter Garlic Maggi

Use Fresh Garlic: Freshly chopped garlic gives the best aroma and taste.

Freshly chopped garlic gives the best aroma and taste. Don't Overcook Maggi: Keep it slightly al dente so it doesn't turn mushy.

Keep it slightly al dente so it doesn't turn mushy. Balance The Flavours: Add soy sauce and chilli flakes gradually to avoid overpowering the Maggi masala.

Add soy sauce and chilli flakes gradually to avoid overpowering the Maggi masala. Serve Immediately: Butter Garlic Maggi tastes best when hot and fresh.

How To Make Butter Garlic Maggi At Home | Maggi Recipes

Ingredients:

2 Maggi cakes

1 tbsp butter

3-4 cloves garlic (finely chopped)

1/2 cup chopped spring onions

1 tbsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 Maggi masala packets

Instructions:

1. Cook the Maggi cakes in hot water as per packet instructions. Drain and set aside.

2. In a pan, melt the butter. Add chopped garlic and saute until fragrant.

3. Toss in spring onions, chilli flakes and soy sauce. Mix well.

4. Add the boiled Maggi to the pan and stir until everything is nicely coated.

5. Sprinkle in the Maggi masala packets and mix thoroughly.

6. Garnish with extra spring onions or chilli flakes for a spicy kick.





So, what are you waiting for? Whip up this quick Maggi recipe and enjoy a burst of flavour in every bite.