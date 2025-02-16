Who can resist a bowl of hot Maggi? We guess no one! It's one of those snacks we all have fond memories of and still can't get enough of. While plain Maggi is timeless, there are now endless variations to try. Whether it's chilli garlic Maggi, cheese Maggi, or lemon garlic Maggi, they all taste incredibly delicious. Adding to the list, we bring you another recipe that will surely take your taste buds by surprise - Thecha Maggi. This unique Maggi recipe was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. Once you try it, it'll become your new go-to for evening (and late-night) snacking.

What Is Thecha?

Thecha is a popular chutney hailing from Maharashtra. It is prepared using green chillies, garlic, coriander, and peanuts. This chutney is loved for its spicy flavour and is best enjoyed with roti, paratha, bhakri, khichdi, or pakodas.

What Makes Thecha Maggi So Irresistible?

Maggi by itself is an indulgent snack. Now imagine a spicier and cheesier version - won't that be so good? This Maggi recipe gives a unique twist to the classic version and is a must-try for Maggi and Thecha lovers alike. It's perfect for days when you feel like eating something different.

What Goes Well With Thecha Maggi?

Thecha Maggi tastes good on its own. However, if you feel like pairing it with something, opt for a crispy papad. Okay, we know this sounds weird, but trust us - the crispy papad complements the cheesy Maggi quite well. If not something desi, you can also enjoy it with some garlic bread.

How To Make Thecha Maggi At Home | Maggi Recipes

Making thecha Maggi at home is quite simple. Follow these easy steps:

Heat oil in a pan and add garlic cloves, chopped green chillies, and jeera. Saute well.

Transfer them to a silbatta (grinding stone) and add coriander leaves and peanuts. Crush until well combined

In a pan, boil the Maggi along with the tastemaker. Once done, add the prepared thecha and give it a good mix.

Transfer the Maggi to a bowl and top it with grated cheese and a squeeze of lemon juice

Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete video below:

Will you try this Thecha Maggi recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!