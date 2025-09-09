Maggi has a special charm that's hard to resist. Whether it's a cosy rainy day or a late-night craving, Maggi is always a comforting companion. Our love for Maggi knows no bounds, and we've experimented with various recipes to keep things exciting. From schezwan to cheese, peri peri and more, Maggi never fails to satisfy our cravings. But have you ever given Maggi a Thai twist? Yes, you read that right! Initially, it might sound unusual, but trust us, this unique fusion is a game-changer and a must-try for all Maggi fans. Say hello to Thai Curry Maggi! The recipe for this unique Maggi recipe was shared by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika on her official Instagram page.

Also Read: Thecha Maggi: The New, Fiery Way To Enjoy Your Favourite Instant Noodles (Recipe Inside)

What Is Thai Curry Made Of?

Thai curry is typically made of a mixture of spices, herbs, and aromatics like lemongrass, galangal, and chillies, combined with coconut milk or cream. The curry paste is often blended with other ingredients like vegetables, meat, or noodles to create a rich and flavourful sauce.

What Makes Thai Curry Maggi A Must-Try?

Thai Curry Maggi is a must-try due to its blend of aromatic Thai curry flavours and the convenience of Maggi noodles. The combination of coconut milk and fresh herbs creates a rich and creamy sauce that elevates the humble Maggi to a whole new level. This fusion dish is perfect for those who crave something flavourful and easy to prepare.

Is It Possible To Make Thai Curry Maggi Without Coconut Milk?

Yes, it's possible to make Thai Curry Maggi without coconut milk. You can substitute it with other creamy ingredients like yoghurt, cream, or milk, or use a non-dairy alternative like almond milk or soy milk. However, keep in mind that coconut milk adds a unique flavour and richness to the dish.

Can You Make Thai Curry Maggi In A Pressure Cooker?

While it's technically possible to make Thai Curry Maggi in a pressure cooker, it might not be the best approach. Maggi noodles can become mushy if overcooked, and the pressure cooker might not allow for the precise control needed to achieve the perfect texture. It's better to cook the Maggi noodles separately and then combine them with the curry sauce.

What Vegetables Can Be Used In Thai Curry Maggi?

You can use a variety of vegetables in Thai Curry Maggi, such as carrots, zucchini, baby corn, mushrooms and broccoli. Other options include bell peppers, bamboo shoots and Thai basil. Feel free to choose your favourite vegetables or use what's available to add texture to the dish.

Also Read: Watch: Nutritionist Gives Maggi A Wholesome Makeover With Tofu Twist

How To Make Thai Curry Maggi | Maggi Recipe

Heat oil in a pan and saute chopped carrot, zucchini, baby corn, mushroom, broccoli, and salt for a few minutes.

Blend onion, garlic cloves, green chillies, ginger, coriander with stem, lemongrass, Maggi masala, coconut oil, and salt into a smooth paste.

Transfer the paste to a heated pan with water and bring to a simmer.

Add Maggi noodles and fresh basil leaves, cooking until the noodles are done.

Stir in coconut milk and a splash of soy sauce, cooking for a few more minutes.

Combine the sauteed veggies with the curry sauce and Maggi. Mix well.

Your Thai Curry Maggi is now ready to be enjoyed!

Watch the full recipe video below:

Whether for lunch or dinner, Thai Curry Maggi is a must-try! Try making it at home and let us know how you found the taste in the comments below.