Maharashtra has blessed us with iconic dishes like Vada Pav, Pav Bhaji, Usal Pav, and Poha. Each region in this state offers a unique culinary journey. In the vibrant city of Kolhapur, known for its spicy and rich cuisine, you'll discover mouthwatering delights such as Kolhapuri Chicken, Kat Vada, Veg Kolhapuri, and Paneer Kolhapuri. Kolhapuri dishes are famous for their bold and spicy flavours, making them a favourite among spice lovers. Today, we're adding another gem to Kolhapur's culinary legacy - the Kolhapuri Egg Curry, also known as Anda Rassa.





Also Read: Want A Delicious Breakfast In A Hurry? Dahi Toast Has Your Back





Egg curry, or Anda curry, is a beloved Indian classic that needs no introduction. Across India, there are diverse regional variations like Shahi Egg Curry, Chettinad Egg Curry, Egg Makhani, and Goun Egg Curry. What makes these dishes special is the choice of spices that give them unique flavours. In Kolhapur, people often make their own special Kolhapuri masala, which is the secret behind the region's flavorful vegetable dishes and curries. This same special masala is the star of our Kolhapuri Egg Curry recipe, infusing it with authentic flavour. Eggs, known for their protein content, are a fantastic addition to any diet, and egg curry is a delightful way to enjoy them. While the concept of egg curry is simple, making Kolhapuri egg curry involves two key steps - preparing the special masala and crafting the gravy to cook the eggs to perfection. Let's dive into the details:

Kolhapuri Egg Curry Recipe | How to Make Kolhapuri Egg Curry







Before we begin, let's create the special masala blend. In a pan, combine whole coriander, cumin, stone flowers, bay leaves, sesame seeds, mustard seeds, celery, and a pinch of salt. Dry roast them for 2 minutes, allowing the flavours to develop, then set them aside to cool. Now, heat some oil in a pan and saute dry coconut, black pepper, mace, nutmeg, cinnamon, star anise, black cardamom, and small cardamom until fragrant. As these spices cool, boil your eggs separately. Once the spices and eggs are ready, place them in a blender along with red chilli powder, turmeric, and a dash of asafoetida. Blend until you have a fine powder.











Next, heat some oil in a pan, add finely chopped garlic and ginger, and saute for a few seconds until aromatic. Add finely chopped onions and continue cooking until they turn a lovely golden brown. Now, introduce your prepared Kolhapuri masala blend into the mix and stir. Add some water to create your desired gravy consistency and let the spices mingle for a bit. Gently add the boiled eggs to the gravy, cover with a lid, and let them cook together for 2 to 3 minutes. To finish, squeeze a little lemon juice into the curry, give it a good stir, and your tantalizing Kolhapuri Egg Curry is ready to serve.





Also Read: Love Spring Rolls? You've Got To Try These Chicken Schezwan Spring Rolls ASAP!





This delightful Kolhapuri-style egg curry is perfect for lunch or dinner. Enjoy the bold and authentic flavours of Kolhapur in the comfort of your home. Share this lip-smacking recipe with your fellow food enthusiasts!









