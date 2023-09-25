Mornings are a busy time for all of us. Between daily chores, getting the kids off to school, and dealing with work responsibilities, making breakfast can be a real challenge. Some of us even resort to a simple slice of bread and butter because we're in such a rush. But let's face it, having the same thing every day can get pretty boring. That's when we start looking for quick and tasty alternatives. While options like upma, poha, sandwiches, and cheela are available, if you want to add some excitement to your breakfast routine, we have a fantastic recipe for Dahi Toast that's bound to make a difference.





Curd is a kitchen superhero in Indian cuisine. We use it for everything, from making creamy raita to marinating meats and enhancing gravies. It's a reliable choice for dips and sandwich spreads too. But today, we're introducing you to something special: Dahi Toast. It's a lifesaver because it's speedy, uncomplicated, and doesn't require a long list of veggies. All you need is roasted gram flour, a handful of spices, water, and some sesame seeds for that extra kick. Let's jump into the recipe.

Easy Breakfast Recipe: Dahi Toast Recipe | How To Make Dahi Toast Recipe







1. Start by taking a cup of curd in a bowl. Add 1 to 1.5 tablespoons of roasted gram flour, a touch of red chilli, black pepper, cumin, and a pinch of turmeric.





2. Mix everything until you have a thick batter, adding a bit of water as needed.





3. Take a slice of bread and generously spread the batter on one side.





4. Warm up a pan and add a bit of ghee.





5. Place the bread slice, batter side down, in the pan. Spread more batter on the other side and sprinkle on some finely chopped coriander and sesame seeds. Cook until both sides are crispy and golden brown.





6. Enjoy your piping hot Dahi Toast with a side of chutney or a comforting cup of tea.





Excited to try something new for breakfast? Give this quick and easy Dahi Toast a shot. It's the perfect way to add some variety to your morning routine without any fuss. Say goodbye to breakfast boredom and say hello to a tasty start to your day. You won't be disappointed!



