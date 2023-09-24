The weekend is here, and for foodies, this means addressing all your deepest foodie desires. Some like visiting restaurants, while others love cooking everything from scratch at home. Of course, there are several different cuisines that you can choose from, but the one that we find ourselves going back to is Indo-Chinese. It offers the perfect melange of sweet and spicy flavours and always manages to tantalize our taste buds. Spring rolls, for instance, are one such snack that enjoys a huge fan following. Crispy on the outside and soft and juicy on the inside, they make for the perfect treat when you're in the mood for something indulgent. Today, we're excited to share a lip-smacking chicken schezwan spring roll recipe with you that will make you fall in love with it at the first bite.

Also Read: Chicken Spring Roll, Veg Spring Roll And More - 5 Spring Rolls For An Indulgent Affair

How To Ensure Chicken Schezwan Spring Rolls Turn Out Crispy?

A common problem that people face while making spring rolls is that they tend to become soggy after a while. To prevent this, make sure to always transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper to drain excess oil. This way, there won't be excess moisture, and they'll remain crispy for longer.

What To Serve With Chicken Schezwan Spring Rolls?

Spring rolls taste best when paired with a spicy sauce or chutney. These ones, in particular, go well with schezwan spice. However, if you do not have a high spice tolerance, you can even opt for tomato ketchup or a sweeter sauce. You can even pair them with pudina chutney.

How To Make Chicken Schezwan Spring Rolls | Chicken Schezwan Spring Rolls Recipe

Start by heating oil in a pan. Add the minced garlic and saute for a minute or two. After this, add the shredded chicken, followed by all the veggies. Stir-fry them until they become crispy, and then add the schezwan sauce and soy sauce. Toss everything together and add salt to taste. Keep aside.





Lay out a spring roll sheet on a counter and place a spoonful of the prepared filling in it. Fold it nicely from all sides to form a cylindrical shape, and seal the edges using water. Repeat the process with the remaining spring roll sheets. Now, heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame. Carefully slide the prepared spring rolls into it and deep-fry until they turn golden brown in colour. Serve hot and enjoy!

Also Read: How To Make Street-Style Spring Rolls In Just 30 Mins





For the complete recipe for chicken schezwan spring rolls, click here.





Try out this lip-smacking spring roll recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Happy Snacking!