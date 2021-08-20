Indian cuisine is full of dishes that are spicy, sweet or either a mix of both. Whether it is a simple dish or an extravagant one, all of them are filled with spices and richness that make our mouths water. While we have definitely tried all kinds of tikkas or sabzis in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, one of the dishes that a lot of people love gorging on is the delicate fish. The crispy on the outside and soft from the inside texture of fish goes well as a tikka, in gravy or in a curry. However, if you are looking for a new taste, today we bring you a Punjabi style fish fry recipe!





This simple recipe is packed with Punjabi flavours that give you an explosion of flavour in your mouth and has a smokey taste that tingles on your tongue. This recipe includes fish fillets cooked in garlic, chilli, garam masala, lemon juice which is grilled to perfection. So, without waiting any further, let us get into this Punjabi style fish fry recipe.

How To Make Punjabi Style Fish Fry | Punjabi Style Fish Fry Recipe:

First, add lime juice, garlic paste, ajwain, mint, oil, green chilli paste, red chilli, and salt in a bowl. Mix these well on the fish fillet to marinate. Set it aside for an hour. Put oil in a pan and cook fish on medium to high heat. Cook uncovered at high heat for 15 minutes, turning only once. Garnish with the amchur, garam masala, onions and lemon wedges and serve hot!

Here is the full recipe for Punjabi style fish fry.





Make this delicious delicacy, and let us know how did you like the taste of it.