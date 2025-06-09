Indian cuisine is known for its diverse and vibrant flavours, with a typical meal featuring a variety of dishes like roti, rice, curry, pickle, chutney, and better still, raita. Now, even a side dish of raita can be made in different styles using aloo, boondi, or kheera. Here is another healthy version you can try - veggie chia raita. This refreshing and nutritious dish is perfect for hot summer days or as a cooling accompaniment to your spicy meals.





A yoghurt-based dish, raita is often served with Indian meals to help cool down the palate. Veggie chia raita adds a nutritious twist to the classic recipe by incorporating chia seeds and mixed vegetables. Here are the step-by-step instructions to make this side dish at home:





Also Read: How To Make The Perfect Moong Sprouts Raita For A Hot Day

Ingredients

For the dahi: 2 cups whisked dahi, 1 cup grated zucchini, 1 cup grated carrot, 2 tbsp chia seeds, soaked, 1 tsp black salt, 2 tsp jeera powder, 1 tsp black pepper powder, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp chopped mint leaves.



For the tadka: 2-3 dried red chillies, 1 tbsp ghee, 2 tsp peanuts, 2 tsp chana dal, 1 tsp jeera, 1 tsp mustard seeds, 4-5 curry leaves, 1/2 tsp hing

Recipe

1. Start by grating zucchini and carrots and add them to a pan with no oil, sauté them with a little bit of salt. Take it off the heat.

2. Now take some dahi. Whisk it well and then add some roasted jeera powder along with black pepper, mint leaves, coriander, soaked chia seeds and your filling.

3. Mix it well and finish it with some black salt and give it a quick tadka with ghee, zeera, chana dal, dried red chillies, curry leaves, peanuts and enjoy.

Watch the full video here:







What are the benefits of veggie chia raita?





Chia seeds are an excellent source of dietary fiber. It helps promote digestive health and supports healthy blood sugar levels. The combination of yoghurt and chia seeds also makes this dish a good source of protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair. Packed with vitamins and minerals, mixed vegetables added in the raita elevate the nutrient quotient of the meal. Additionally, yoghurt contains probiotics, which can help support the growth of healthy gut bacteria.