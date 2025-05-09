When the sun is blazing and the heat feels relentless, nothing beats a bowl of chilled raita. It's light, cooling, and so versatile, making it an essential part of summer meals. You can make raita from almost anything – cucumber, boondi, or even leftover vegetables. But if you are after a protein-rich recipe that helps keep you cool and nourished, this Moong Sprouts Raita is just what you need. It's earthy, vibrant, and tangy – like a taste of summer in a bowl. Before we get to the recipe, let's take a look at the health benefits of the star ingredient – green moong.





Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Green Moong:

Green moong, the hero of this raita, comes with some impressive health benefits. Here's what happens when you add it to your diet regularly:

1. Fantastic Source Of Protein:

Green moong is one of the best sources of plant-based protein, packed with essential amino acids. When sprouted, the beans have increased antioxidant activity, which is great for your health.

2. Supports Heart Health:

Thanks to its antioxidants, green moong helps reduce bad cholesterol levels in the body. This plays a role in promoting heart health and fighting chronic inflammation, which is linked to several health issues.

3. Good For Digestion:

Rich in fibre, green moong is great for your digestive system. Eating it regularly can help keep things running smoothly.

4. Helps Manage Diabetes:

With a low glycemic index, beans like green moong help prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels. It's especially beneficial for diabetics as it's packed with protein and fibre.

5. Aids Weight Loss:

Green moong's high protein and fibre content makes it a great choice for those looking to shed a few pounds. It helps control your appetite and keeps you feeling full for longer.

How To Make Moong Sprouts Raita | Moong Sprouts Raita Recipe

Now that you know how green moong supports your health, let's get to making this tasty raita. It's simple to prepare, and this recipe was shared by Instagram content creator Nitya Hegde. Here's how you make it:

1. Prepare Moong Sprouts:

Start by sprouting some mung beans ahead of time. Once sprouted, take ¼ cup of moong sprouts and lightly crush them in a bowl.

2. Make Green Paste:

Take a handful of mint, coriander, and green chillies, and blend them into a paste. Add 1 tsp of cumin seeds and a bit of water, then pulse again until you get a watery paste.

3. Combine Ingredients:

In a bowl, take 2-3 scoops of curd, black salt, dry ginger powder, and the green paste. Mix everything together, then add the crushed moong sprouts. Stir well and chill before serving!

What Can You Pair With This Moong Sprouts Raita?

Like any other raita, this moong sprouts version goes perfectly with all kinds of meals. Pair it with dal-chawal, biryani, or your usual sabzi-roti. The great thing about this raita is that the taste of moong sprouts is completely covered by the refreshing mint and coriander, making it an easy way to sneak more nutrients into your kids' meals. It's also quick to whip up, so next time you have extra moong sprouts, you know exactly what to do with them!





