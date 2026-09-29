Aloo pyaaz ki kachori is one of those snacks that never fails to impress. With its crisp outer layer and spicy potato-onion filling, it is a favourite at tea-time, family gatherings and festive occasions. While kachoris are often associated with street-side stalls and traditional sweet shops, they can be made just as well in your own kitchen with a little care and the right technique. The secret lies in getting the dough right, preparing a well-balanced filling and frying the kachoris slowly so they turn crisp and flaky. If you want homemade aloo pyaaz kachoris that are full of flavour and have the perfect texture, these simple tips can help you achieve better results every time.





Also Read: How To Make Dry Curry Patta Chutney: An Easy Recipe For Everyday Meals

6 Tips To Make Aloo Pyaaz Kachori At Home

Remove Excess Moisture From The Onions

Onions release water after being chopped, which can make the filling soggy and difficult to handle. Mix a small amount of besan (gram flour) into the stuffing. It absorbs extra moisture and helps keep the filling dry, making it easier to stuff and fry the kachoris.

Prepare Coarsely Crushed Whole Spices

Instead of using only powdered spices, lightly roast and coarsely crush whole coriander seeds, fennel seeds and cumin seeds. This gives the filling a more robust flavour and adds a pleasant texture in every bite.

Use Well-Mashed Potatoes

Mash the boiled potatoes thoroughly before mixing them with the onions and spices. Large chunks can make stuffing uneven and may cause the kachori to crack while rolling.

Keep The Dough Soft But Firm

The dough should be neither too tight nor too loose. A soft dough made with a little oil or ghee helps create the flaky texture that good kachoris are known for. Let the dough rest for at least 20 to 30 minutes before shaping.

Do Not Overfill The Kachori

Adding too much stuffing can cause the outer layer to tear during rolling or frying. Use enough filling to flavour the kachori well, but leave enough dough to seal it properly.

Fry On Low To Medium Heat

Patience is key when frying kachoris. Cook them on low to medium heat so that the outer layer turns evenly golden and crisp. Frying on high heat may brown the outside quickly while leaving the inside undercooked.





A few small changes in the dough, stuffing and frying process can help you make crisp and flavourful aloo pyaaz kachoris at home every time.