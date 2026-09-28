Curry leaves are a staple in Indian kitchens, used for everything from tempering dishes to adding flavour to a wide range of recipes. They are also considered beneficial for digestion, and many people consume them on an empty stomach as part of their morning routine. Curry leaves are believed to help with common digestive issues such as gas, indigestion and constipation.





Today, we are sharing a simple recipe for dry curry patta chutney. The recipe was shared by digital creator Tuktuk Agarwal on her Instagram account.





This flavourful and easy-to-make chutney pairs well with idli, dosa, dal-chawal and parathas. To prepare it, first wash the curry leaves thoroughly and allow them to dry completely. Dry-roast the leaves in a pan until crisp, then set them aside.

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Next, roast sesame seeds, peanuts, dried red chillies, grated dry coconut, garlic and cumin seeds until fragrant. Allow the roasted ingredients to cool completely. Transfer them to a blender jar, add the roasted curry leaves, and blend until you get a coarse powder. Store the chutney in an airtight container and enjoy it as a flavourful accompaniment to your favourite meals.

Ingredients

2 cups curry leaves, washed and dried

1/2 cup peanuts

2 tbsp sesame seeds

4-5 dried red chillies

1/4 cup grated dry coconut

5-6 garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt, to taste

Method





Step 1: Wash the curry leaves thoroughly and let them dry completely. Dry-roast them in a pan on a low flame until crisp. Transfer to a plate and keep aside.





Step 2: In the same pan, roast the peanuts, sesame seeds, dried red chillies, grated dry coconut, garlic and cumin seeds until aromatic. Allow the mixture to cool.





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Step 3: Add the roasted ingredients to a blender jar along with the roasted curry leaves and salt.





Step 4: Blend to a coarse powder. Avoid grinding it too finely, as a slightly coarse texture tastes better.





Step 5: Store the chutney in an airtight container and serve it with idli, dosa, dal-chawal, parathas or even hot rice with ghee.





Serving Tip: A spoonful of this dry curry patta chutney can instantly add flavour to simple everyday meals.

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