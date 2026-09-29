Harsh Goenka recently shared a look at a rather unusual meal he had in Lima, Peru. He dined at Maido, the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant headed by chef Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura, and tried its first-ever 10-course vegetarian menu.





Sharing pictures from the restaurant, including one with the chef and several dishes from the meal, Goenka wrote on X, "A memorable meal at Maido, Lima, Peru, the world's No. 1 restaurant, where Japanese techniques meet Peruvian influences in Nikkei cuisine."

He said the vegetarian menu was created by Tsumura and described it as "flavourful, inventive and delicious," calling the meal "a truly special experience."

The Vegetarian Menu Was Particularly Interesting

Maido opened in October 2009 in Miraflores, Lima, and is owned and headed by Tsumura. Ranked No. 1 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2025, the restaurant is known for its interpretation of Nikkei cuisine, which brings Japanese techniques together with Peruvian ingredients and flavours.





The vegetarian menu followed the same idea, but without meat or seafood.





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Instead, the 10 courses used ingredients such as Amazonian nuts, squash, cassava, seitan, wakame, heart of palm, mashua, rocoto, yellow chilli, and more.





So while the menu was vegetarian, it wasn't just about serving vegetable versions of Maido's regular dishes. It was intentionally built around the restaurant's Japanese-Peruvian identity.

His Latest Food Discovery Has Internet Talking

The post prompted plenty of reactions on X. One person was surprised by the idea of finding a 10-course vegetarian menu in Peru, writing, "In Peru and a Japanese restaurant serving 10-course vegetarian food!! Simply wow."





Another commenter saw potential in taking the same approach to other cuisines. They suggested that a combination of South Indian vegetarian and Thai vegetarian food could also make for an interesting menu.





One commenter wrote, "Sir, your passion for good food and collecting art and music still continues."





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"Ten vegetarian courses in Peru. Meanwhile, Paneer would like to know why it's been doing all the overtime back home," one person joked.





Another commenter jokingly asked, "Sir, is it FDA Maharashtra inspected? Otherwise, avoid eating outside."





There was also appreciation for the broader idea behind the meal. "Great to see the world showing interest in vegetarianism," one person wrote.