Soya Chaap is one exciting appetiser which countless vegetarian foodies swear by. Chaap is made from soya and has a thick and succulent texture that tastes just like meat. It even comes in a variety of lip-smacking flavours. From spicy chaap, kurkuri chaap to Punjabi chaap and whatnot, there are hundreds of varieties that you can try - one such popular variety being malai soya chaap! As the name suggests, malai soya chaap has a creamy, luscious and succulent texture that will tantalize your taste buds. It is one of those dishes that you can easily find in any restaurant and even at weddings. This recipe is easy to make and makes a good starter for any party or occasion.





In this recipe of Malai Soya Chaap, first, the chaap pieces are first soaked and marinated in a rich cashew paste mixed with spices. After some time, the Malai Chaap is deep fried. Lastly, it is cooked with onion and capsicum in the remaining prepared marinade! Sounds easy to make, right? Well, even if the process is not too elaborate, this recipe can take some time to cook. But trust us; the end results will surely bring a smile to your face!

Once you make this dish, pair it with onions, spicy chutney and Rumali Roti. Or even have it as it is! This recipe will impress your friends and family. Find the recipe below:

Here Is How To Make Malai Soya Chaap | Malai Chaap Recipe

First, soak and cut the chaap pieces into smaller bites. Now prepare a cashew paste and add it to a bowl. To this, add malai or cream, red chilli powder, pepper, coriander powder, chaat masala, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, green chillies and mix. Let it rest for 30 minutes. Now only pick up the marinated pieces, and shallow fry them. Take it out and keep it aside. Next, in a pan, add onions and capsicum and cook them slightly. Add the leftover marinade to the pan and mix. Now throw in the fried chaap pieces and let the flavours combine. Add a few drops of lemon on top, garnish with coriander leaves and serve!





Make this delicious recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!