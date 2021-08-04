When it comes to Indian street food, there is no end to what you can have. And this is not only it; as we experiment and create new recipes, the items on the street food menu just keep increasing. While there are many new flavours to try, one of the things that have significantly caught the attention of many is the delicious chaap. Made out of soya seeds, this dish comes in various flavours that are spicy, crunchy and even creamy at times! You can easily find the raw soya chaap at any dairy shop or other local shops. So, if you also want to make some delicious soya chaap at your home, then today we bring you some yummy recipes that you can easily make at home.





Soya bean is known to have many benefits to it. It is high on nutrition and can lower blood pressure, improve blood vessels, bone health and much more. So, with the benefits of these, let us make some yummy and fiery soya chaap recipes!





Here Are 5 Soya Chaap Recipes To Make | Soya Chaap Recipes

1. Masala chaap

This chaap recipe is full of masalas and is spicy in taste. First, fry your chaap pieces and then marinate with them curd, red chilli powder, coriander powder, chaat masalas, pepper, and a bit of turmeric. Mix these well and let them rest for a while. Then pan fry these chaap pieces and enjoy with chutney.

Make some delicious chaap

2. Soya chaap curry

This delight is full of buttery and spicy flavours that melt in your mouth in the first bite. First, it is skewered in a tandoor and then slow-cooked in a tangy and masaledar tomato gravy. For the full recipe, click here.





3. Creamy soya chaap

We all love having creamy and cheesy things that fill our mouths with a silky texture and gives a burst of flavours in the first bite. And trust us, this creamy soya chaap is all about that. Filled with butter, masalas, cream and curd, this dish is quick to make!

4. Kurkuri Chaap

If you love crunchy and spicy things, then make this kurkuri chaap! To make this dish, you need to first marinate the raw chaap with dahi and masala. Then dip this in some cornflakes and fry till golden brown! Serve with yummy tangy tomato chutney and green chutney.

This soya chaap is all about fiery tandoori flavours that give a sense of smokiness to your tongue. This chaap is fried and marinated in a chilli paste; then later it is fried and served with roomali roti, chutney and onions. For the full recipe, click here.





If these chaaps have made you hungry, then it's time that you try making this on your own! Make a variety of chaapa with these recipes and let us know how you liked them.