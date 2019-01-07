Malaika Arora Is Drinking This Probiotic Drink; 3 Reasons Why You Should Too

Highlights Malaika Arora is known for her style and fashion sense

Bollywood actress, model and reality TV show host Malaika Arora is known for her style and fashion sense. She has fans and followers across the world and her social media pages are proof of that. The diva has more than seven million followers on Instagram, where she keeps sharing her life updates. She also shares pictures of healthy foods and drinks along with her fitness videos that give us fitness goals to aim for. Recently, the beauty shared a story on Instagram where she was drinking kombucha. Kombucha is a fermented, lightly fizzy, little alcoholic, and sweetened dark-hued tea, which is known for many health benefits.





Take a look:





Malaika Arora Instagrammed a picture of kombucha tea.





These days a lot of people are pouring themselves a cup or two of kombucha tea, which is also known as probiotic tea or mushroom tea. This is because the brewing process of this tea causes the bacteria and yeast to grow into a mass that resembles to mushroom head. This probiotic drink is acidic in nature and is full of antioxidants, B vitamins and a little bit alcohol, which comes in as result of the fermentation process. The tea is quite popular in the United States and Europe and can be made easily at home.

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea:



Boosts Digestion

Kombucha tea is good for digestion. This probiotic tea is known to improve gut health and strengthens immunity. Drinking kombucha tea regularly could help provide relief from indigestion and constipation. It is the presence of glucuronic acid in kombucha drink that aids digestion and helps release digestive enzymes, which further help in better breakdown of nutrients in our body.





Aids Weight loss





For the ones who are looking to lose extra kilos, drinking kombucha tea may help you do that. The probiotic tea is known to boost metabolism, which further facilitates weight loss. Moreover, the drink is low in calories with very less sugar content, making it one of the ideal drinks that can be added to any weight loss diet.





Manages Blood Sugar Levels





Kombucha drink is also known to be great for the ones who have type-2 diabetes. If the findings of recent studies are to be believed, then consuming kombucha drink may help manage blood sugar levels. However, some nutritionists and health experts believe that due to the presence of sugar in kombucha tea, it may be harmful for people with diabetes. Therefore, more research is needed into the potential of kombucha tea for diabetics.





Kombucha tea is a probiotic drink that potentially has many health benefits. However, it is recommended to consult a doctor before you add this to your daily diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







