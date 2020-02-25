Malaika Arora Celebrates 'Pancake Tuesday' With A Side Of Strawberries

Malaika Arora savoured some delicious pancakes along with strawberry syrup.

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest in the industry, her fitness regime is the picture of envy for many. She regularly follows a healthy diet, but there are days when she lets her hair down and celebrates the day with something delicious! She had a similar celebration recently on her Instagram stories making a regular Tuesday a little bit interesting. The actress celebrated 'Pancake Tuesday' sharing a picture of the breakfast delight on her Instagram stories and wishing her followers on the same day. Take a look:





"Happy Pancake Tuesday," wrote Malaika Arora in her Instagram stories with some yummy looking pancakes. The pancakes were light and thin, and absolutely delightful to look at. The pancakes were served with a side of strawberries and blueberries. They were further topped with strawberry syrup and some icing sugar sprinkled on the top. Malaika Arora wrote 'yummy' on the toothsome breakfast delight, leaving us drooling and craving for some pancakes ourselves!





The pancakes must have presumably made with a vegan recipe, as Malaika Arora has now turned vegan. The actress had recently embraced the vegan diet as she revealed on Instagram herself. "Being a vegan had changed my life," she had said on her Instagram profile a few weeks back.

As for Pancake Tuesday, many people in the United Kingdom are also celebrating Tuesday, February 25th as Pancake Day 2020. Pancake day is also known as Shrove Tuesday in some countries. The day is supposed to be celebrated one day before Ash Wednesday - that marks the beginning of the fasting period of 'Lent' in the Christian calendar. The day is celebrated in many countries by consuming pancakes, since the recipe uses eggs that cannot be had during the month-long fasting period observed by Christian communities.





If you are craving delectable pancakes, here are some recipes you may like to try!







