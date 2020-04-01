Malaika Arora Makes Droolworthy Besan Laddoos At Home (See Pics)

Malaika Arora's besan laddoos were truly droolworthy.

Amidst the nationwide lockdown, everyone is trying to incorporate various hobbies and interesting new habits as part of their daily schedule. Cooking is one such hobby which has caught the interest of many people during this period of self-quarantine. Malaika Arora regularly makes it a practice to cook something or the other for her meals, but this time she decided to make something quite delicious and different from her usual vegan fare. The diva made Besan Laddoos from scratch, and she shared the whole process on her Instagram stories. Take a look at the pictures:





Malaika Arora first roasted the besan with ghee on a gas stove, and then she added sugar to the mixture with her hand. She mixed the dough further with hands itself, which she said was done for maintaining the right consistency and texture. The dough mixture was then rolled into a spherical shape, and arranged on a plate for the final picture. Malaika Arora made this delicious recipe courtesy Chef Chinu Vaze, and the enitre process of cooking was quite therapeutic for her as she revealed in her Instagram stories.

Malaika Arora posted about the lockdown sharing a picture of the resultant laddoos which looked absolutely delicious. Check it out:





"Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat .... all the perks of stayin at home...." wrote Malaika Arora in the caption to the post. The besan laddoos also featured in her post, looking sinfully good and melt-in-the-mouth. Malaika Arora urged people to stay at home, safe and healthy.





This is not the first time that Malaika Arora has shared a snippet of her foodie sojourns. Earlier this month, she had taken to Instagram to share a video cooking a delicious Malabari vegetable stew that she was going to consume with gluten-free white rice. "I love to cook! I love cooking for my family and friends but with my busy schedule, I hardly get time to pursue this passion of mine. But with this self isolation upon us, I thought of utilising this time in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'," wrote Malaika Arora in the caption.





Take a look at her post:





We hope the actress shares more such glimpses into her cooking diaries soon!








