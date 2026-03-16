For many, curry means comfort. After chomping on pizzas, burgers and cakes for a while, nothing feels like home more than enjoying a bowl of home-cooked curry paired with your choice of bread or rice. When it comes to curries, Indian cuisine offers an impressive variety from different parts of the country. It is not surprising, then, that four Indian curries have made it to the list of the 10 best-rated curries in the world by popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas.





The top spot on the list, as updated on 22 February 2026, goes to Thailand's Phanaeng curry. Known for its thick texture and salty-sweet peanut flavour, the curry typically features meat simmered in coconut milk, panang curry paste, makrut lime leaves, fish sauce and palm sugar.





Following Phanaeng curry is another Thai staple, Khao Soi, while India's Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) claims third place.

Here Are The Four Indian Curries That Made It To The Global Top 10:

1. Murgh Makhani (Butter Chicken) - Rank 3

One of the most recognised Indian dishes worldwide, murgh makhani - or butter chicken - originated in Delhi in the 1950s. Legend has it that the dish was born when a cook combined leftover marinade juices with tomatoes and butter, then stewed tandoor-cooked chicken in the mixture. The accidental creation went on to become one of India's most beloved dishes.





Butter chicken is known for its tender roasted chicken pieces simmered in a creamy, spiced tomato gravy rich with butter. It is best enjoyed with naan and is often garnished with coriander, green chillies or an extra pat of butter.

2. Shahi Paneer - Rank 5

A classic of India's Mughal-inspired cuisine, shahi paneer is a royal-style curry prepared with paneer, onions, cashews and a luxurious tomato-cream sauce. Traditionally served on special occasions and festivals, the dish is typically paired with naan, roti or puri.





Rich, comforting and aromatic, shahi paneer is commonly garnished with some cream and fresh coriander leaves.





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3. Malai Kofta - Rank 6

Malai kofta, a popular North Indian dish, features fried dumplings made from paneer and potatoes served in a creamy, flavourful gravy. Originating from Mughal-era culinary traditions, the dish is often viewed as a vegetarian counterpart to meatball curries. The name itself reflects its composition: malai meaning cream, and kofta referring to dumplings.





Typically prepared in a kadai (wok), malai kofta is a festive favourite at weddings and celebrations. Some food historians also note influences from Turkish and Persian cuisine in the dish. It is usually served with naan or rice and garnished with grated paneer and coriander.





Also Read:Phirni And Kulfi Make It To The List Of '100 Best Desserts In The World'

4. Keema - Rank 10

Keema, meaning minced meat in Urdu, is a hearty curry traditionally made with minced lamb or chicken, green peas, onions, ginger-garlic paste, chillies, ghee and garam masala. The dish can be enjoyed as a main curry with naan, roti or pav, and is also commonly used as a filling for samosas and stuffed parathas.





Here Are The Top 10 Curries In The World, According To TasteAtlas:

1. Phanaeng Curry (Thailand)

2. Khao Soi (Thailand)

3. Murgh Makhani (India)

4. Katsu Kare (Japan)

5. Shahi Paneer (India)

6. Malai Kofta (India)

7. Massaman Curry (Thailand)

8. Kari Ayam (Malaysia)

9. Kare Raisu (Japan)

10. Keema (India)