Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Halwai-Style Mawa Malpua

Highlights Malpua is a crispy pancake made with maida

Malpua is dipped in a sugar syrup

For extra richness fry your malpuas in ghee

We don't know about you, but there is something about this weather that makes us crave for all things warm, sweet and decadent. After all, the top contenders for our attention are gajar ka halwa, hot chocolate, jalebis and what not. India's love affair with winter desserts is not new, there are certain desserts that are only made during this season, making us wait for one whole year to enjoy the same. Then, there are some that are made throughout the year, but their popularity skyrockets during winters. Mawa malpua is one such dessert that finds even more takers in this nippy weather. It is said malpua is one of the oldest desserts of India. It looks like a crispy pancake dipped in chashni, in this recipe by NDTV Food, you could give it a more decadent touch by adding mawa to the recipe.





To make mawa malpua, you would need mawa, milk, sugar, maida, cardamom powder, corn flour, and dry fruits. First of all, you have to make the chashni or sugar syrup with sugar and saffron water. Then, in another pot, warm milk, transfer it to another bowl and add maida, mawa, corn flour, cardamom powder and saffron water. Make a nice batter. Heat some ghee, fry your malpuas, dip it in the sugar syrup and serve with chunky dried fruits and nuts!

Sounds like a cakewalk? Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it.







