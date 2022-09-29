As foodies, most of our childhood memories are centred around food. From relishing juicy mangoes to enjoying orange popsicles on a hot summer day, we still reminisce about these fond memories. Growing up, we were all fond of eating at fast-food restaurants! Often, we would plead our parents to take us to our favourite fast-food joints. If it was up to us, we would spend an entire day in a fast-food joint. Back in the day, before so many fast-food restaurants launched in India, McDonald's was the most popular fast-food joint. Almost every kid was a fan of McDonald's, especially their happy meals. We have all collected the Happy Meal toys as kids and as adults, we all secretly wish we could get one whenever we visit the fast-food joint. McDonald's seems to have heard those wishes!





Also Read: Malaika Arora Shares Behind-The-Scenes Food Adventures On Set





McDonald's US is launching a Happy Meal that is not just any ordinary Happy Meal designed for kids. This Happy Meal is specially designed for adults! Yes, you read it right! McDonald's is creating a Happy Meal keeping us adults in mind and this special offer was subtly announced through their Twitter account. Take a look:







This Happy Meal is meant to bring back the iconic toys that were extremely popular back in the day. The Hamburglar, the Grimace and Birdie are being brought back in this Happy Meal for adults, giving people a ride back to the nostalgic days of McDonald's commercials that were filled with these characters.





McDonald's even gave a sneak peek of toys through their Instagram. This release is collaboration with a fashion brand known as Cactus Plant Flea Market and will be launched on October 3, 2022.











What do you think of Happy Meals for an adult? Would you want something like this to be launched in India as well? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!