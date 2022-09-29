Malaika Arora is one celebrity who doesn't shy away from eating a hearty meal! One would think that she would adhere to a strict diet of only healthy food but that's not the truth. She is a big fan of delicious and wholesome food! The self-confessed foodie is always sharing her foodie adventures with her fans and followers. With over 16.4 million followers, Malaika Arora keeps giving us glimpses of her 'reel' and real life and we get to see all kinds of foodie fun she is up to!





Recently, Malaika Arora gave us a behind-the-scenes look of the set life and the meal Malaika and her team were enjoying was just drool-worthy. Just looking at the spread, we also wanted to be a part of the food party they seemed to be having! The lavish spread included sabudana khichdi, chicken curry, coconut chutney, appam, rice, pulao, fish fry, roti and much more! There were many dishes that we couldn't even identify as well. Take a look:

That's not all, everybody was enjoying the buffet on banana leaves. The entire crew seemed to be having a gala time. Malaika Arora was seen smiling while indulging in the wholesome and delicious spread. It turns out all the dishes were homemade and brought by the staff members!





If you have been following Malaika Arora, then you'd know that she is a big fan of wholesome food, especially when it is homemade! On many occasions, we have caught her gushing over 'ghar ka khana'. Last, we caught her enjoying a simple meal of dal-chawal and fish fry and she mentioned that it was her "kinda comfort bowl". Just like we find dal chawal comforting and delicious, even Malaika Arora seems to be a supporter of simple food.





What do you think of the lavish spread Malaika Arora was enjoying with her team? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below!