Winter is the perfect time for warm, comforting meals that nourish the body and soul. Methi Black Masoor Dal is one such dish - simple to make, full of flavour, and packed with goodness. It combines the earthy taste of black masoor dal with the mild bitterness of fresh methi leaves, creating a wholesome balance that's both satisfying and nutritious.





The gentle warmth of Indian spices turns this dal into a hearty dinner option that feels homely and energising after a long, chilly day. Whether you're looking for something light yet filling or a protein-rich meal without too much effort, this dal is an ideal choice. Pair it with hot rotis, steamed rice, or even millet - its versatility makes it a winter favourite.





Why You'll Love Methi Black Masoor Dal

1. Rich in Iron and Protein

Black masoor dal is naturally high in protein and iron, making it a great choice for winter when your body needs extra energy. It supports muscle repair and provides slow-release energy to keep you going.

2. Boosts Immunity

Fresh methi leaves are loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, and minerals that help strengthen immunity. Combined with the nutrients in dal, this dish is a great way to fight off winter colds and infections.

3. Good for Digestion

Masoor dal is rich in fibre, which aids digestion, while methi helps reduce bloating and improves gut health. It's comforting and easy on the stomach.

4. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Methi is known for its ability to regulate blood sugar levels. Paired with a low-GI pulse like black masoor, this dal becomes a diabetic-friendly dinner option.

Ingredients You'll Need

1 cup black masoor dal (whole masoor)

1 cup fresh methi leaves, chopped

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1-2 green chillies, slit

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp oil or ghee

Salt to taste

3 cups water

Fresh coriander for garnish

Lemon wedges (optional)

How to Make Methi Black Masoor Dal

Step 1: Prepare the Dal

Wash the black masoor dal well and soak it for 20-30 minutes. This helps it cook faster and gives a smoother texture.

Step 2: Cook the Dal

In a pressure cooker, add the soaked dal, turmeric, salt, and 3 cups of water. Cook for 3-4 whistles until the dal is soft and mushy.





Step 3: Make the Tempering

Heat oil or ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add onions and sauté until golden. Stir in ginger-garlic paste and green chillies, cooking until the raw smell disappears.

Step 4: Add Methi and Spices

Add chopped methi leaves and cook for 3-4 minutes until they wilt. Add tomatoes, red chilli powder, coriander powder, and garam masala. Cook until the tomatoes soften and release their juices.

Step 5: Combine and Simmer

Add the cooked dal to the pan and mix well. Adjust salt and consistency as needed. Let it simmer for 5-7 minutes so the flavours blend beautifully.

Step 6: Serve Hot

Garnish with fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon. Serve with roti, rice, or warm millet rotis for a complete winter-friendly meal.





Enjoy this delicious dish this winter - perfect for dinner or even a comforting lunch!