Garlic pickle, popularly known as lehsun ka achar, holds a special place in Indian kitchens for its robust taste and comforting warmth. Especially during winter, this flavour-packed condiment becomes a go-to accompaniment, loved for its sharp punch and aromatic spices. While it may taste complex, the preparation is surprisingly easy. Adding to the seasonal cravings, influencer Shreya Jain has shared her own delicious take on garlic (lehsun) ka achar on Instagram. If you love garlic achaar, here is a simple recipe that just requires simple ingredients and a couple of minutes!

How To Make Instant Garlic Pickle | Easy Garlic Pickle Recipe

Here's how you can easily prepare garlic pickle:

Ingredients

1–1.5 cups garlic cloves

Deggi red chilli powder – 1 tbsp

Haldi (turmeric powder) – 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tbsp

Amchur powder – 1 tsp

Salt, to taste

For Tadka:

Mustard oil – 100 ml

Mustard seeds – 1 tbsp

Methi dana – 1 tsp

Whole Kashmiri red chillies – 2 pcs

Hing – 1/2 tsp

Kadi patte

Instructions

First, place the well-peeled garlic cloves into a stainless steel steamer basket.

Steam the garlic cloves for 5-6 minutes over a medium-high flame.

Alternatively, you can shallow-fry the garlic cloves for a few minutes until golden brown.

Add the perfectly steamed/shallow-fried garlic cloves to a bowl, then add the spices - turmeric powder, coriander powder, kashmiri chilli powder and amchur powder into it.

Add salt to taste and squeeze lemon juice into a pan containing garlic cloves and spices.

Then thoroughly mix until the garlic cloves are well coated in a thick, vibrant spice blend.

On the other hand, heat some mustard oil in a pan.

Add mustard seeds, methi dana, 2 whole Kashmiri red chillies, hing and kadi patte to the hot mustard oil for the tadka.

Finally, pour the tadka over the well-coated garlic cloves and mix thoroughly.

That's it, the instant garlic ka achar is ready to savour! A drool-worthy serving of the garlic pickle can be enjoyed alongside scrumptious parathas (Indian flatbread).

Tips To Make And Store The Garlic Pickle

If you want to store this instant garlic pickle for longer, here are some tips you should definitely keep in mind:

The most crucial step for a long-lasting garlic pickle is to sun-dry or air-dry the garlic cloves and the spices completely for 1-2 days to remove all surface moisture.

Use only clean, dry glass or ceramic jars with non-metallic, airtight lids for storage, as metals can react with them.

Heat the oil until it reaches its smoking point to remove the raw pungency and activate its antimicrobial and preservative properties.

Always use a dry spoon when serving to prevent adding moisture to the pickle, which is the most common cause of mould growth.

Store the pickle in a cool, dry place to extend the shelf life.

The best part of the instant garlic pickle recipe is that you can store this achar for months.