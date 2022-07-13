Indian food culture has a rich history of its own. If you look into the cuisine, you will find each dish has a story to tell. In fact, the regional recipes are made keeping the geography, demography, economy and climate of the region in mind. Take foods in Chhattisgarh for instance. Chhattisgarh, also referred to as the 'rice bowl of India', finds abundant usage of rice, rice flour and curd in the cuisine. Traditionally, food here is prepared keeping the hot weather in mind. Most of the recipes here are light, flavourful and easy on stomach. Besides, locally grown leafy greens are extensively used in the dishes, tugging instantly at heartstrings.





While exploring the food culture of Chhattisgarh, we came across a recipe that was light, healthy, and wholesome and make a perfect dish to add to your monsoon diet. It's called masoor dal curry, traditionally referred to as batkar curry. As the name goes, this dish includes high-protein masoor dal that is good of muscles, gut, immunity and overall health. Click here to know more about masoor dal benefits. Another most important ingredient in the recipe is curd. While many of you might think curd should be avoided during the rainy season, the truth is exactly the opposite.

Delnaaz T. Chanduwadia, Chief Dietitian, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai says, "As per medical science, you don't need to avoid curd during monsoon. In fact, curd during the season is of great help as it is the time wherein humidity and infections are at their peak. And by improving your gut flora you can work towards a better immunity and hence one is encouraged to consume curd." However she also advices that it is important to make sure "the curd is well within its shelf life and not spoilt."





Now that you know how good masoor dal and curd is for our overall health, how about adding them to our diet with this interesting curry from Chhattisgarh?! Let's take a look at batkar curry recipe.

How To Make Batkar Curry - Masoor Dal Curry Recipe From Chhattisgarh:

To make this dish, first, soak masoor dal overnight and pressure cook for some time. Keep aside.





Now, prepare a regular kadhi with besan, curd, curry leaves, red chilli, mustard seeds, turmeric, onion, cumin and coriander powders.





Add the boiled dal to it, adjust the salt and cook for a while. Your batkar curry is ready to be relished with some steaming rice.





Click here for the detailed masoor dal curry recipe.





Try Chhattisgarh's popular batkar curry today and let us know how you liked it.