Monsoon Immunity: Sip On This Mixed Vegetable Soup For Your Vitamin-Fix

While you cannot foresee how this monsoon is going to pan out for you, you can do your bit to strengthen your immunity at home with the help of some natural kitchen ingredients.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: August 19, 2020 18:11 IST

Soups and monsoon often go hand-in-hand.

Waking up to the drizzling sound of rain is quite possibly the best start to any morning. While we agree, monsoon brings with it a host of challenges like water-logging, seepage, heavy traffic etc, — but regardless of that, fans of monsoon continue to pray for a longer season every year round. Now, that we are well into the monsoon, we must not drift away from another major challenge posed by the rainy season i.e. weak immunity. The damp weather becomes the breeding ground for many bacteria and pathogens to multiply. Upon exposure to these bacteria, we not only make ourselves more prone to diseases but also affect those around us. While you cannot foresee how this monsoon is going to pan out for you, you can do your bit to strengthen your immunity at home with the help of some natural kitchen ingredients.


Soups and monsoon often go hand-in-hand. Not only are they excellent for this nippy weather, but they can also be as healthy as you want it to be. Since they are served hot, they help clear out blocked nasal passage and soothe inflamed throat. You can also experiment with the ingredients as much as you want.

Take, for instance, this mixed vegetable soup that packs goodness of tomatoes, carrots, French beans and peas. All of these vegetables, as you may know are a treasure trove of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Antioxidants help fight free radical damage, and may help improve your immunity too. Carrots are a source of beta-carotene, one of the strongest antioxidants that could help prevent oxidative stress. Peas and tomatoes on the other hand are very good sources of vitamin C.
Additionally, this soup also contains goodness of black pepper. According to macrobiotic nutritionist and health coach Shilpa Arora, black pepper has both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that could do wonders for overall immunity. But you have to be mindful of the amount you use.

Here is the step-by-step recipe of mixed vegetable soup.

Try it and let us know how you liked it.

