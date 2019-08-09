Monsoon Weight Loss: Try This Soothing And Nutritious Pumpkin Coconut Shorba Recipe

Pumpkin and coconut shorba is healthy and soothing for the monsoons

Every season comes with its own dietary demands. You might want to tweak your meals with the change in seasons to accommodate more seasonal produce and also meet the changing physiological demands of your body, according to a particular season. Monsoon, for example, is a season when your immunity may take a hit as you're likely to be more exposed to germs resulting in flu, viral fever etc. Additionally, your body is likely to crave more warming foods like soups and hot beverages, which are also rich in essential vitamins and minerals that may also help boost the health of your immune system. If you're on a diet, you might want to steer clear of calorie-rich hot chocolates and soups and instead go for healthier and nutritionally rich low-calorie foods and drinks. This is why pumpkin and coconut shorba is an excellent example of a weight loss-friendly addition to your daily meals.





Pumpkin Coconut Shorba For Weight Loss: A Soothing And Healthy Recipe

Pumpkin is a vegetable that is revered among our low-calorie vegetables for being extremely beneficial for the body. The earthy vegetable that is part of the squash family contains just 26 calories per 100 gram portion (as per data by the United States Department of Agriculture). The vegetable is extremely rich in vitamin A and it also contains good amounts of vitamin C, which boosts immunity. Coconut milk, which is also an ingredient of this recipe, is also great for your body during monsoons. This is due to the presence of medium chain saturated fatty acids (MCFAs), in particular, lauric acid, which contains monolaurin- an antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial compound.

Monsoon Weight Loss: Pumpkin and coconut shorba

Apart from this, this pumpkin and coconut shorba is spiced with a number of beneficial spices like fennel seeds, ginger, garlic, star anise etc. This warming drink may help you in achieving your weight loss goals during monsoons. This shorba is delicious as well as incredibly soothing, especially if you're looking to recover from a viral infection.





Here's the recipe for pumpkin and coconut shorba by Chef Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent:





1. Take chopped pumpkin, chopped onions, grated garlic, grated ginger, fennel seeds and star anise in a deep-bottomed pan and cover them with water.





2. Cover the pan and simmer on low heat. Cook until the pumpkin becomes tender.





3. Once the pumpkin is cooked, take it off the heat and put it in a blender. Once the ingredients are blended, strain them.





4. Add the coconut milk and adjust the seasoning by adding salt as per your taste. You may optionally also add sugar, to add a little sweetness.





Click here for the full recipe and details about quantities of ingredients.





Prepare this shorba and sip on it to tide over those mid-meal hunger pangs!







