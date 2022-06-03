Mouni Roy is one of the talented actors who have successfully transitioned from the TV to the big screen! From being a part of the blockbuster hit K.G.F. Chapter 1 to now starring along with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar's Brahmastra, Mouni Roy is making big moves within the industry. While her work schedule tends to keep her busy, she does take out the time to take a well-deserved break. As she is quite the passionate foodie, her breaks tend to have food at the centre. Right now, Mouni Roy is on a vacation in Turkey and she didn't forget to share with her 23.4 million fans what food she is indulging in!











In the image she shared on her Instagram stories, we get a glimpse of the delicious Italian delicacy she is eating in Turkey. Wondering what it is? It is none other than the classic pizza. Take a look:











On her table, we spotted three slices of lip-smacking pizza along with some sliced avocados. Mouni's half-empty plate shows that she has already eaten three slices of the pizza. It looks like she is eating Margherita Pizza, one of the most classic Italian recipes in the world. If you want to make it at home, here's the recipe for it:











Mouni Roy seems to be a big fan of Italian food. On her trip, we spotted her eating not one but four Italian dishes! For Mouni, travel and food go hand-in-hand, but ever so often she likes to sit back and relax with some comforting Maggi as well!







What did you think of Mouni Roy's Italian treat? Do tell us in the comments section below!