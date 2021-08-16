Deciding about what to eat for dinner can be exhausting. You want to make sure that what you are making is healthy and at the same time it has to be unique and it should satisfy the taste buds of the entire family. Therefore, we have decided to share with you a unique and yummy recipe. Chicken Lapeta is a spicy and masaledar Indian curry that will make you forget about chicken masala and butter chicken.





How To Make Chicken Lapeta | Chicken Lapeta Recipe:

Making chicken lapeta can be a little tricky as the recipe involves different elements that need to be prepared separately. This dish requires a delicate preparation of the gravy for the chicken and lapeta, respectively.











The chicken is to be marinated for at least 30 minutes, but the longer you let the chicken sit in the marinade, the better. The marinated chicken needs to be cooked separately in a frying pan. You can also grill the chicken in an oven, or air fry it.

Add rolled omelettes to the chicken.

For the gravy, you need to prepare a coconut paste beforehand to make the process easier. Grind green chillies, coriander leaves, cashew nuts and dry coconut in a grinder and the paste is ready. The gravy is prepared using essential Indian spices like cardamom, garlic, ginger and more and required slow heat to blend all the aromatic flavours.











The lapetas are the key to this dish and are very easy to make. You need to make omelettes out of your eggs and roll them into lapetas. The assembly of the dish happens when all the elements are cooked. Add cooked marinated chicken to the ready gravy and garnish the dish by adding lapetas in between the chicken.











Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Lapeta.











Try this recipe and tell us how you liked it!