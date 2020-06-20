30 Best Indian Non-Vegetarian Curries To Try At Home

Here is the ultimate list of the best Indian non-vegetarian curries you can try at home.

Indian cuisine is no less than a celebration of food. With an extensive use of a variety of spices and herbs, it boasts of many rich and luscious curries, which are hard to resist! And if you are non-vegetarian, you are in for a delightful range of rich curries that are simply irresistible. Be it a creamy korma, fiery laal maas or a flavourful chicken masala, Indian non-vegetarian fare has something for each of us.





Here we have 30 Indian non-vegetarian curries that you can prepare at home:

Chicken

Ask any Indian foodie their favourite Indian chicken dishes, butter chicken will invariably be in the top three. Succulent chicken pieces doused in a velvety gravy of butter and cream, makes for heavenly treat for non-vegetarians. Find the recipe here to make a stellar one at home.





A typical north-Indian-style chicken curry! Spicy chicken masala is a heaven for all the spice lovers who love their chicken doused in a myriad of flavours. Find the recipe here.

A Punjabi staple dinner party dish, Amritsari chicken masala is a mouth-watering delicacy packed with a host of spices that would instantly tantalise your taste buds. Flavoured with cumin, coriander and red chilli along with butter, cream and a tang of lime, this chicken recipe is the real crowd pleaser! Find the recipe here.





Southern India has a plethora of delectable regional dishes and Chettinad chicken is a gem from just one of them. The Chettinad cuisine belongs to the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu and has a rich and appetising blend of spices using local and fresh ingredients. Chicken Chettinad is one of the most popular features of the cuisine and is loved for its perfect balance of flavours. Find the recipe here.





A rich chicken curry, slow-cooked over low flame, chicken korma is as 'shahi' as it sounds. The word 'korma' is derived from the Turkish word 'Kavurma' that means cooked meat. It is a popular technique of braising meat with yogurt, cream, stock and various spices that became a favourite during the Mughal era. Find the recipe here.





Kadai chicken is another extremely loved chicken curry, popular for its spicy flavour and got its name from the cooking technique, which uses 'kadhai' (or a wok) to make the delightful curry. Find the recipe here.





Love spicy chicken curry? Then Malvani chicken curry is exactly what you want! Malwani chicken curry is a popular main course dish in the Malwani/Malvani cuisine from the South Konkan region of Maharashtra and Goa. Here's how you can make it at home.





Kolhapuri cuisine is known to be spicy and full of flavour. This dish is no less - chicken curry cooked with a special Kolhapuri masala that uses bold flavours of peanut oil, bay leaf, black pepper and cloves. The unique flavour in this chicken curry comes from the fresh ground spices and grated coconut. Find the recipe here.





Experience the traditional Goan cuisine in your own kitchen! Introduced to the Indian shores by the Portuguese colonists, the Vindaloo curries now stands tall amongst all Indian curries because of its distinct spicy flavour due to the spicy roasted mixture (masala) called the Vindaloo masala or paste. Find the full recipe of chicken vindaloo here.





A Kashmiri delight, this is an interesting chicken recipe to prepare at home. Packed with whole spices and shallow-fried chicken along with the goodness of bottle gourd, Al hachi chicken makes for a great dinner party dish. Find the recipe here.





Meat

A Rajasthani speciality, laal maas is a fiery combination of mutton, spices with a blast of chillies. A delicious bright red-coloured dish with oodles of ghee and coriander leaves on top, laal maas makes for a heavenly combination with piping hot parathas. Find the recpe here.





Long valued as the treasure of Kayasth cooking, especially from old Delhi, Pasanda is one of those heritage dishes that many may have only heard of but never quite tasted. Here is a pasanda recipe made with lamb thigh cuts, spices, herbs and nuts that you can try at home. Find the recipe here.





Koftas are a part of Mughlai cuisine of the Indian subcontinent, borrowed largely from Persian cuisine and reserved for special occasions. Here is a delightful mutton kofte recipe made with an extensive use of spices and herbs, including sun dried leaves, cardamom, kasturi methi, deggi mirch and saunf powder. Find the recipe here.





Some know it as 'ahuna mutton', while some call it 'matka gosht', nonetheless, this one-pot mutton curry from Bihar has a fan base of its own drooling over it. Named over the Champaran district in Bihar, it is traditionally cooked in earthen pots or matka in dum style. Here's how you can make it at home. Find the recipe here.





First prepared by the chefs of the Indian Railways during the British Raj keeping in mind the delicate palates of the British people, Railway mutton curry has caught everyone's attention with a delicious blended of mutton with spices and yogurt. Find the recipe here.





No discussion over Indian mutton curries is complete without the classic Nihari. A stew based dish, made by slow cooking meat along with the bone barrow, it is believed that the origin of Nihari dates back to the 17th-18th century and was originally eaten by Nawabs in the Mughal Empire as a breakfast item after their morning prayers (Fajr). Find the recipe here.





One of Andhra's most popular lamb dishes that pairs well with steamed rice as well as chapati. The dish is bursting with flavours that are a great combination of Gongura or sorrel leaves that has a sour flavour, with red chilli and mutton. A fiery extravaganza that you must try! Find the recipe here.





Give your mutton curry a Parsi spin with this traditional Sali boti recipe that comes with prominent flavours of tomatoes, onions, jaggery and vinegar. Find the recipe here.





Packed with robust flavours, dense, aromatic curry, made with red meat, Rogan josh stands tall as one of the most popular non-vegetarian dishes. A signature dish from Kashmir, here's how you can make it at home.





Seafood

This one is sure to set your taste buds ablaze with crab meat tossed with fiery spices from the south including the chop masala. Find the recipe here.





Soak in the flavours of south with this authentic coconut-y prawn curry! Tangy tamarind, chillies and coconut paste stirred together and cooked with prawns in a luscious, spicy curry. Find the recipe here.





Bihari cuisine is as unique as the style of cooking its dishes. Distinct flavours of fresh spices rule this fish curry in which marinated fish is pan-fried and cooked with a fine paste of spices. Find the full recipe here.





Bring the authentic flavours of Goan cuisine right inside your kitchen! This fish curry has fish heads marinated in a thick paste of onion, coconut, garlic and chilli are cooked till soft and best served on a bed of rice. Find the recipe here.





A recipe from 'God's own country', Kerala, meen curry has fish (also known as meen in south India) fillets cooked in coconut milk with tamarind, mustard seeds and other aromatic spices. Find the recipe here.





This has marinated fish, fried and cooked in rich gravy, bursting with hot spices and mouth-watering flavours. Relish the gastronomic brilliance of this traditional Andhra fish curry. Find the recipe here.





A simple, home-style, Assamese fish curry that is a regular feature during lunch and dinner. It is best enjoyed with steamed rice and a fresh green chilli on the side. Find the recipe here.





One of the most common Bengali fish recipes, hilsa fish curry is a delicious yet easy one to cook at home. Here is how you can try this fish curry at home with this easy recipe.





A delicious mix of pomfret fillets with a host of spices and herbs, coconut milk, tamarind and tomatoes, this Parsi fish curry comes with a distinct flavour to devour. Find the recipe here.





Bring in the taste of Oriya cuisine with this absolutely delightful fish curry. It has fried fish marinated in turmeric and cooked in mustard, garlic and tomatoes that makes for a typical Oriya dish that goes extremely well with rice. Find the recipe here.





Yet another common fish curries from Bengal, Macher jhol is a simple fish curry made in mustard oil with a host of spices and herbs. Find the recipe here.





Try these absolutely delicious Indian non-vegetarians curries at home and let us know your experience in the comments section below!







