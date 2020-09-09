This Delish Melange Of Bengali And Punjabi Chicken Curry Can Be Cooked In 30 Minutes

SEARCH
A delicious blend of Bengali-style jhol and Punjabi chicken curry, Kukkad Jhol is a perfect dinner option for the days you are pressed with time.

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: September 09, 2020 14:11 IST

This chicken recipe requires no marination and can be cooked in about 30 minutes.

Highlights
  • Chicken curries are a rage in India, having a huge variety
  • Every region in Indian has a specific way of cooking chicken
  • Here is a quick and easy chicken curry that you can make in 30 minutes

Rich and flavourful chicken curry is perhaps something a non-vegetarian can never resist. And we love how chicken blends with almost any dish and give us some interesting variations of dishes. The sheer variety of chicken curries we get in Indian cuisine is proof of that. No matter what spices you add or the cooking technique you use to make it, a well-cooked chicken dish never disappoints us. And if you are a fan of fusion dishes and love to experiment with the lean meat, we have the perfect recipe for you to try.

Kukkad jhol is a hearty combination of Bengali-style of cooking jhol, with a zesty north Indian mix of spices added to the chicken (kukkad). 'Jhol' is typically a Bengali-stew with fish tossed in spices and cooked typically in mustard oil. This version of jhol has chicken cooked in mustard oil with a pool of sautéed spices and herbs such as bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamoms, cloves, mace, onions, ginger garlic paste along with red chilli, turmeric, coriander paste and garam masala.

(Also Read: 13 Best Indian Chicken Curry Recipes)

Find the full recipe of Kukkad Jhol here.

This chicken recipe requires no marination and can be cooked in about 30 minutes with minimal ingredients. All you need are some flavourful spices, herbs and chicken, and voila! Pair this scrumptious treat with some rice for a wholesome meal.

A mouth-watering mix of Punjabi zesty spices with Bengali-style of cooking, Kukkad jhol makes for a yummy dinner party dish. Try this quick and easy chicken curry at home and share your experience with us in the comment section below.

