Nothing works better for devoted meat eaters than some luscious mutton. If cooked correctly, the red flesh becomes juicy and soft, making for a mouth-watering feast. In addition to having an exceptional flavour, it is loaded with proteins. And thanks to the Indian variety of mutton recipes, we will never run out of mutton dishes to relish. These mutton dishes are the highlight of any feast. Just a few slices of the meat can transform a plain dish into a rich and robust feast. However, if you want to have more than just a mutton curry or biryani, today, we bring you a new and yummy recipe for mutton malai tikka!





Until now, we all have relished the malai tikka flavour in the chicken. However, to give that a twist and to substitute the protein, we will make this recipe with mutton! As the name suggests, this snack uses the flavours of cream, spices, ginger-garlic, and chopped onions. The flavouring has a velvety texture which goes well with the charred mutton bits. When you make this recipe, don't forget to pair it with a spicy bowl of chutney and onion rings. This will elevate the taste of your dish! You can even make this recipe when you have guests coming over and want to surprise them with a yummy snack. Check out the full recipe below:

Mutton Malai Tikka Recipe: Here's How To Make Mutton Malai Tikka

Take the mutton pieces and clean them well. Now in a bowl, add yoghurt, chopped ginger, garlic, and green chillies. Add salt, pepper, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, and garam masala. Mix well. Marinate this on the mutton and let it rest for some time. Then, take a pan and cook the mutton pieces in it. Once cooked, toss these pieces in a bowl. Pour some melted butter and cream and combine them. Serve and enjoy!





Try this fantastic recipe and let us know how you found its taste.