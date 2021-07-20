When you think about snacks, what's the first thing that comes to your mind? Is it the crispy samosa, spicy kachori, namkeen, pakodas or something else? While these are some common snacking options, they can be harmful to our bodies. And if you are on a diet, you know that it is best to stay away from such foods. But have you ever thought about why do we always have unhealthy snacking options on our list? Why not something healthy and quick to make?! Well, if you are also in search of a quick, delicious and healthy snack, then you're in luck today as we have the perfect recipe for an instant tawa dhokla.





The recipe of instant tawa dhokla is shared by food vlogger 'Cook with Parul.' This yummy dhokla can be made in only 10 minutes without the help of any baking soda or steamer! Sounds surprising, doesn't it? And trust us, this dhokla recipe is something that you've never had before.

Tasty instant sooji dhokla

Here Is The Recipe Of Instant Tawa Dhokla | Instant Tawa Dhokla

First, in a bowl, add some sooji to this add salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, some oil, and dahi. Mix this well. If the consistency is thick, add some water. Keep it aside for 5 minutes. In this batter, add your favourite veggies like onion, tomato, carrots and capsicum. Mix again. Then throw in one packet of fruit salt or some baking soda. Fold this again.





Then heat a pan and put a cake tin on top of it. In the pan, cook rai, curry leaves and green chillies for a minute. Then pour in the batter-Cook and cover for 10 to 15 minutes on low flame. Lastly, add some tadka from top and enjoy.





Watch the full recipe of instant tawa dhokla here:





Make this yummy snack, and let us know how you liked it.