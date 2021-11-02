Indian festivals and celebrations are synonymous with gorging on our favorite mithais day in and day out. We are presented with an assortment of sweet treats anywhere we go this festive season, and we sure would want to do the same for our guests too, right? If you are thinking of serving the plain old Kaju ki Katli, hold that thought! Surely, Kaju barfi is a top-tier choice for Diwali celebrations, but why not put together a dessert that is much more enticing and indulgent? And don't worry; it's not an elaborate back-breaking preparation. Instead, these sweet treats will be ready in less than 30 minutes and with just a handful of ingredients. This Barfi is sweet, slightly nutty, roasted, and is bound to up your festive mood this Diwali, it's called Badaam Barfi.

Barfis are an integral part of all our celebrations

(Also read: Diwali Special: How To Make Kaju Katli For This Festive Season)





This rich and gooey badaam barfi requires just three major ingredients - Khoya, almond, and a sweetener of your choice. You can dish out this easy recipe in less than 30 minutes making it the perfect festive treat to save your time and effort. The nutty and slightly roasted taste of the almonds creates a rich medley with the soft and creamy khoya. You can lightly sweeten it and plate it on a flat surface. Cut in diamond, square, or triangular shapes before it starts to set. You can optionally garnish with some pistachio shavings or drizzle some light rose water, or enjoy the barfi as is; we are sure you will love it anyway! Here is the recipe for the Badaam barfi that you can easily make at home.

How To Make Badaam Barfi In 30 Minutes l Easy Badaam Barfi Recipe:

Cook grated khoya with the sweetener of your choice for a minute or two, keep aside. Add roasted almonds and mix well. Place in a dish and microwave for that crumbly caramelized look for the barfi. You may also plate it to set in the fridge, the choice is yours.





You may experiment with the toppings; you can use finely chopped pista, almond, cashew nuts, or just some rose petals for a royal look.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Badaam Barfi.





Try this nutty and delicious barfi for Diwali this time; let us know how it turns out in the comments below.





Happy Diwali 2021!