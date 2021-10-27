Diwali 2021 is right around the corner and this festive season, it's all about indulgences. As we meet and greet our relatives and friends, we end up gorging on some heavy food too. We tend to overeat and treat our tastebuds with all things decadent, calorie-laden and deep-fried. As a result, not only do our diets go for a toss but this also causes an impact on digestive health. Many people complain of digestive issues during the festive season such as acidity, bloating and constipation. However, it is definitely possible to eat tasty food without having digestive issues during festive season. Wondering how? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared some quick tips in her latest IGTV video. Take a look:

(Also Read: Why Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Recommends Eating Halwa This Festive Season)





Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar revealed five simple tips to tackle ABC issues, aka Acidity, Bloating, and Constipation. She said these issues were common during the festive season when we end up bingeing late at night and face trouble the next morning. Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommended a mixture of Gulkand and water first thing in the morning to soothe the stomach and cool it from within. In case Gulkand is not available, a few crushed rose petals could be used. This will ensure zero bloating and also ease constipation.





Next, Diwekar suggested eating half a banana with the regular lunch meal. This would make all the digestive issues disappear and smoothen out the bowel movement. She further also recommended trying rice pej or kanji in the evening to curb sugar cravings and keep the digestive system healthy at all times.





Apart from these tips, celebrity nutritionist Diwekar also suggested a 15-minute nap in mid-morning and Yoga in the evening to further reduce bloating and all the other digestive ailments.