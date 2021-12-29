There is absolutely no doubt that each one of us loves the cheesy and delicious Pizza. A snacking alternative to the same, pizza pockets or pizza puff is another hit when it comes to pizza lovers. Stuffed with a filling of crunchy vegetables and oodles of cheese, these pizza pockets pack a punch of our favourite flavours inside those crispy and crunchy shells. However, a recent Instagram video that has surfaced online is doing the rounds for creating pizza pockets with a desi twist to them. A food content creator has uploaded a video recipe for papad pockets and it has instantly won everyone over!





The Instagram reel was uploaded by @divine.khana and has garnered a whopping 1.2 million views in a short span of time. It has also received 61k likes and 260 comments. The video shows the creator making crunchy and cheesy papad pockets. It starts by briefly dipping papad in some water and drying it by patting with a cloth. The filling is then placed in the middle and the pappad is folded with ease into a roll. The papad pocket is then fried in hot oil and served along with a cheesy dip. Take a look at the video here:











The video has been receiving many positive comments and feedback, with many viewers wanting a detailed recipe for these crunchy and cheesy papad pockets. One viewer left a comment saying "Looks great..what a fab idea", another comment read "Woww different recipe".





Many health-conscious viewers asked if they could bake or microwave it to which the video creator very graciously replied that they could definitely try that.





How do you like this desi version of pizza pockets? Would you give these cheesy and crispy Papad pockets a try? Let us know in the comments below.